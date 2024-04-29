Upcoming City Meetings this Week…At your fingertips

Quantcast

Here are the upcoming City of Norwalk meetings for the week of April 29, 2024:

Board of Health

   – Date: April 30, 2024

   – Time: 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/91218446672#success

Land Use & Building Management Committee of the Common Council

   – Date: May 1, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85341595400#success

Mayor’s Water Quality Committee

   – Date: May 2, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83674413827#success

Economic and Community Development Committee of the Common Council

   – Date: May 2, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86586298386#success

Shellfish Commission

   – Date: May 2, 2024

   – Time: 7:15 PM – 8:45 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81217007956#success

There are no items on the BOE Calendar this week. 

NPS students dismiss 2 hours early today April 29, 2024 for Staff Professional Development

Norwalk Chamber of Commerce hosts “Real Estate Outlook” panel, May 22

