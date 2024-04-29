Upcoming City Meetings this Week…At your fingertips

Here are the upcoming City of Norwalk meetings for the week of April 29, 2024:
Board of Health
– Date: April 30, 2024
– Time: 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/91218446672#success
Land Use & Building Management Committee of the Common Council
– Date: May 1, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85341595400#success
Mayor’s Water Quality Committee
– Date: May 2, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83674413827#success
Economic and Community Development Committee of the Common Council
– Date: May 2, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86586298386#success
Shellfish Commission
– Date: May 2, 2024
– Time: 7:15 PM – 8:45 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81217007956#success
There are no items on the BOE Calendar this week.
NPS students dismiss 2 hours early today April 29, 2024 for Staff Professional Development
