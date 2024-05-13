Upcoming City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips

Upcoming City Government Meetings for the City of Norwalk

Special Meeting of the Common Council

-Date: May 13, 2024

-Time: 5:00pm-6:00pm

-Details: Hybrid via Zoom and in person in The Common Council Chambers

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success

Commission on the Status of Women

– Date: May 13, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86892004751#success

Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency

– Date: May 14, 2024

– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84802345791#success

Common Council Meeting

– Date: May 14, 2024

– Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

– Details: Hybrid via Zoom and in person in The Common Council Chambers

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success

Planning & Zoning Commission

– Date: May 15, 2024

– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

– Details: Hybrid via Zoom and in person in the Common Council Chambers

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success

Community Services Committee of the Common Council

– Date: May 15, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82589117138#success

Five Mile River Commission

– Date: May 16, 2024

– Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

– Details: To join a remote meeting contact Commission Chairman Matt Marion at [email protected] to obtain the relevant meeting entry code.

Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council Special Meeting

– Date: May 16, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83292194046#success

Oak Hills Park Authority

– Date: May 16, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success

Zoning Board of Appeals

– Date: May 16, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84954532451#success

Board of Education

Curriculum and Instruction Meeting

-Date: May 14, 2024

-Time: 6:00pm-7:00pm

-LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

MLL Curriculum Sub Committee

-Date: May 15, 2024

-Time: 6:00pm-7:00pm

-LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

First Book 2024

-Date: May 18, 2024

-Time: 11am-3:00pm

-Location: Brien McMahon High School, 300 Highland Ave

**Norwalk Public Schools, in collaboration with the coalition of NPS unions, are proud to once again celebrate the Reading Opens the World event, an American Federation of Teachers initiative in partnership with First Book.

They are giving away more than 50,000 books for FREE! Come out to Brien McMahon High School on May 18, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to collect your books and enjoy a ton of fun activities like storytellers, face painters, hockey lessons with the New York Rangers, and much more.

NPS Early Dismissal (2 Hours) on Monday May 13, 2024