Upcoming City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips

Here are the upcoming City of Norwalk meetings for the week of May 27, 2024:
1. Board of Health
– Date: May 28, 2024
– Time: 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/91218446672#success
2. Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency
– Date: May 28, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84802345791#success
3. Tree Advisory Committee
– Date: May 28, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86424794700#success
4. Common Council Meeting
– Date: May 28, 2024
– Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
– Location: City Hall, Common Council Chambers (Hybrid meeting, also via Zoom)
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success
5. City of Norwalk-Enforcement Open House
– Date: May 30, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– Location: Community Room at City Hall, 125 East Avenue, First Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851. Presentations and Q&A available on Zoom, but the open house portion is not hybrid.
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.usj/86559894404
Board of Education
Board of Education Special Meeting
-Date: May 28, 2024
-Time: 5:30pm-8:30pm
-Location: Family Center, 1 Park St. Norwalk, CT
IN PERSON ONLY
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.