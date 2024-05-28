Quantcast

Upcoming City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips

Here are the upcoming City of Norwalk meetings for the week of May 27, 2024:

1. Board of Health

   – Date: May 28, 2024

   – Time: 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/91218446672#success

2. Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency

   – Date: May 28, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84802345791#success

3. Tree Advisory Committee

   – Date: May 28, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86424794700#success

4. Common Council Meeting

   – Date: May 28, 2024

   – Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

   – Location: City Hall, Common Council Chambers (Hybrid meeting, also via Zoom)

   -LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success

5. City of Norwalk-Enforcement Open House

   – Date: May 30, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

   – Location: Community Room at City Hall, 125 East Avenue, First Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851. Presentations and Q&A available on Zoom, but the open house portion is not hybrid.

   -LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.usj/86559894404

Board of Education

Board of Education Special Meeting

-Date: May 28, 2024

-Time: 5:30pm-8:30pm

-Location: Family Center, 1 Park St. Norwalk, CT 

IN PERSON ONLY

