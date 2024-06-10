Quantcast

Upcoming City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips

Here is a summary of the upcoming City of Norwalk meetings for the week of June 10th 

June 11, 2024

Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency

  – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

  – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84802345791#success

Common Council Meeting

  – 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM

  – Location: City Hall, Common Council Chambers (125 East Ave. 3rd floor)

  – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success

June 12, 2024

Pension Board

  – 5:55 PM to 8:00 PM

  – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86989213763#success

Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee of The Common Council

  – 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

  – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85739245126#success

Special Meeting of the Common Council

  – 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

  – Location: City Hall, Common Council Chambers (125 East Ave. 3rd floor)

  – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success

June 13, 2024

– Norwalk Housing Board of Commissioners

  – 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

  – LINK:  www.norwalkha.org 

Library Board of Directors

– 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84110778128#success

Board of Education

No meeting items on the calendar this week!

The last day of school is Friday June 14th 

Happy Summer NPS and Happy Graduation!

