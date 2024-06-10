Upcoming City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips

Here is a summary of the upcoming City of Norwalk meetings for the week of June 10th
June 11, 2024
– Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency
– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84802345791#success
– Common Council Meeting
– 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
– Location: City Hall, Common Council Chambers (125 East Ave. 3rd floor)
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success
June 12, 2024
– Pension Board
– 5:55 PM to 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86989213763#success
– Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee of The Common Council
– 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85739245126#success
– Special Meeting of the Common Council
– 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM
– Location: City Hall, Common Council Chambers (125 East Ave. 3rd floor)
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success
June 13, 2024
– Norwalk Housing Board of Commissioners
– 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM
– LINK: www.norwalkha.org
– Library Board of Directors
– 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84110778128#success
Board of Education
No meeting items on the calendar this week!
The last day of school is Friday June 14th
Happy Summer NPS and Happy Graduation!
