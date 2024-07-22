Quantcast

Upcoming City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips

Here is a list of upcoming City of Norwalk meetings for the week of July 22, 2024:

July 23, 2024

– Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency

  – Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

  – Location: Please refer to agenda for location/details.

  – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84802345791#success

– Common Council Meeting

  – Time: 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

  – Location: Hybrid in the Common Council Chambers and via Zoom until further notice.

  – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success

July 24, 2024

– Harbor Management Commission

  – Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

  – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89500291446#success

– Planning & Zoning Commission

  – Time:6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

  – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success

– Historical Commission

  – Time: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

  – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83597996706#success

July 25, 2024

– Reapportionment Advisory Committee

  – Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

  – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84481878200#success

– Board of Ethics

  – Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

  – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86051768039#success

– Public Safety & General Government

  – Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

  – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81266585519#success

Board of Education Meetings

July 23, 2024

-Special Meeting

-Time: 5:00PM

-LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

July 24, 2024 

-Facilities Committee

-Time: 6:00PM

-LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

