Upcoming City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips

Here is a list of upcoming City of Norwalk meetings for the week of July 22, 2024:
July 23, 2024
– Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency
– Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
– Location: Please refer to agenda for location/details.
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84802345791#success
– Common Council Meeting
– Time: 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
– Location: Hybrid in the Common Council Chambers and via Zoom until further notice.
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success
July 24, 2024
– Harbor Management Commission
– Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89500291446#success
– Planning & Zoning Commission
– Time:6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success
– Historical Commission
– Time: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83597996706#success
July 25, 2024
– Reapportionment Advisory Committee
– Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84481878200#success
– Board of Ethics
– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86051768039#success
– Public Safety & General Government
– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81266585519#success
Board of Education Meetings
July 23, 2024
-Special Meeting
-Time: 5:00PM
-LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw
July 24, 2024
-Facilities Committee
-Time: 6:00PM
-LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw
