Upcoming City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips

Here is the list of all upcoming City of Norwalk meetings for the week of July 29, 2024:

1. Traffic Authority Special Meeting

   – Date: July 29, 2024

   – Time: 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM

   – Location: City Hall / Via Zoom Webinar

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83705265389#success

2. Affordable Housing Action Plan Advisory Committee

   – Date: July 30, 2024

   – Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/88201670468#success

3. Special Meeting of the Common Council

   – Date: July 30, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

   – Location: City Hall / Common Council Chambers

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success

4. Economic and Community Development Committee of the Common Council

   – Date: August 1, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://www.norwalkct.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/22768

5. Shellfish Commission

   – Date: August 1, 2024

   – Time: 7:15 PM – 8:45 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81217007956#success

There are no upcoming meetings this week for the Board of Education.

Full street closures approved for the National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign in Norwalk
ON THE RECORD: Common Council President Darlene Young sits down with NoN’s Malik Brizan-Reed for a conversation on South Norwalk.
SoNo Collection appeals new, lower appraisal
