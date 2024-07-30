Upcoming City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips

Here is the list of all upcoming City of Norwalk meetings for the week of July 29, 2024:
1. Traffic Authority Special Meeting
– Date: July 29, 2024
– Time: 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM
– Location: City Hall / Via Zoom Webinar
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83705265389#success
2. Affordable Housing Action Plan Advisory Committee
– Date: July 30, 2024
– Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/88201670468#success
3. Special Meeting of the Common Council
– Date: July 30, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
– Location: City Hall / Common Council Chambers
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success
4. Economic and Community Development Committee of the Common Council
– Date: August 1, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://www.norwalkct.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/22768
5. Shellfish Commission
– Date: August 1, 2024
– Time: 7:15 PM – 8:45 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81217007956#success
There are no upcoming meetings this week for the Board of Education.
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.