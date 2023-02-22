Upcoming events

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

New music mashes up with an eclectic array of established works in Choral Chameleon Ensemble’s Music for Chameleons, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 25 at The Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. The Ensemble, a New York-based choir described as “fearless pioneers in the world of new choral music,” has debuted more than 180 new choral works since being founded by Vince Peterson in 2007. Saturday’s show marks their third UU Westport appearance.

A news release said that Music for Chameleons “explores a number of fundamental differences between groups of people and the grace, joy, and exhale invoked by meaningful conversations between opposing viewpoints.”

Tickets cost $20 at the door or online at UU Westport – Choral Chameleon: Music for Chameleons – Saturday, Feb. 25 @ 7:30PM EST. Parking is free, and the building is wheelchair accessible. The snow date is Saturday March 4. For further info, call (203)227-7205 ext. 18.

LWV forum

You can question Connecticut legislators when Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff shares the dais with State Representatives Lucy Dathan, Dominique Johnson, Tracy Marra, Kadeem Roberts and Travis Simms at the League of Women Voters of Norwalk’s State Legislative Forum on Saturday March 25 from 9:30 until 11 a.m. It’s at Cornerstone Community Church, 718 West Ave. in Norwalk. According to a news release, there is no charge to attend. The church’s entrance is on Belden Avenue, and there will be free event parking in the Eagles Club lot across the street. For more info, email [email protected].

‘Brave and foolhardy’ writer remembered

The life and times of edgy Gilded Age activist author Zoe Anderson Norris (1860-1914), who exposed hardships befalling New York’s immigrants, will be explored in a talk by art and architecture expert Eve M. Kahn at 2 p.m. Sunday March 12 in Stepping Stones Museum for Children’s Multimedia Gallery, 303 West Ave, launching Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s 2023 lecture series, according to a news release.

Norris’ colorful legacy is chronicled in Kahn’s exhibition To Fight for the Poor with My Pen: Zoe Anderson Norris, Queen of Bohemia at Manhattan’s Grolier Club (through May 12). Kahn, a New York Times columnist turned independent scholar who is working on a biography of Norris said, “I’m really looking forward to giving a progress report on my five-year journey into the story of a writer who was brave and foolhardy, trying to change the world.”

The Mansion Museum’s lecture series chair Trustee Kathy Olsen said, “Ms. Kahn’s insights into the intrigue and wonder of the Gilded Age via the life of Zoe Anderson Norris will be an event to remember.”

There will be light refreshments after the presentation, plus a drawing to win a tour of the Grolier Club on Saturday March 18 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Drawing entrants must attend the lecture, and the winners must provide their own transportation to and from the Club which is at 47 E. 60th Street in New York.

Tickets cost $15 for members or $20 for non-members. Get them on the events page at at www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.