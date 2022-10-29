Upcoming events

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

NPL Local Author Celebration

Local Author Celebration Aquarium offers ‘Weird Wonders’

offers ‘Weird Wonders’ NLT annual meeting features guest speaker Browing

annual meeting features guest speaker Browing Historian to speak about Star Spangled Banner

Library event

Nearly 100 Connecticut authors will meet and greet the public at the Sixth Annual Indie and Local Author Celebration on Friday Nov. 4 and Saturday Nov. 5 at Norwalk Public Library, located at 1 Belden Ave., according to a news release. Expect authors’ presentations, panels, open mics, readings, networking, informal chats, and book signings throughout the building. Aspiring writers can learn from seasoned pros about independent publishing and marketing.

Teen and children’s books will have their own separate discussions.

Norwalker Bette Bono, author of two novels and a new short story collection Neighbors and Other Stories, will conduct a panel “Writers as Teachers; Teachers as Writers” with Meira Rosenberg, Marla Sterling, and the original Norwalk Poet Laureate Laurel Peterson. Other panels include “Paths to Publication,” “Writing Your Life: Memoir,” and “Fiction: Making it Up.”

A raffle in conjunction with the event will be set up at the Library on Wednesday Oct. 26.

Director of Library Information Services Cynde Bloom Lahey said “The depth and number of subjects, fiction and non-fiction for adults, children and teens written by members of our cities and towns in Connecticut is breathtaking.” You can contact her for more info at (203) 899-2780 ext. 15133, or email [email protected].

Weirdly wondrous

Weird Wonders, an all-day all-ages science show presented by the Maritime Aquarium in partnership with STEM-focused entertainment org Mad Science, will take place at the Aquarium on Saturday Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. According to a news release, all of the special Weird Wonders activities will be included with purchase of a general admission ticket.

Two 45-minute shows are planned:

“Freaky Lab” at 12 noon will combine chemistry and physics experiments with electrifying lights and colored fires.

“Fire and Ice” at 2 p.m. will present experiments using dry ice and other sizzling components.

Booths staffed by the Aquarium’s vaunted education team will present interactive science activities such as shadow-catching on a glow wall, viewing levitating objects and other optical illusions, and learning how deep-sea animals can see without light.

Learn more and buy tickets at www.maritimeaquarium.org/weird-wonders .

A Weird Wonders preview event for Aquarium members is set for Friday Nov. 4 from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m., with the Halloween-themed movie “Happy Family 4D” or “BBC Earth’s OCTOPUS: Blue Planet II 4D Experience” along with refreshments. Tickets cost $10 and must be reserved in advance.

Norwalk Land Trust

The Norwalk Land Trust’s annual meeting featuring guest presenter Environmental Defense Fund Vice-President Dominique Browning is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 1 in the Rowayton Community Room, located at 33 Highland Ave. in Rowayton, according to a news release. After a welcoming reception, the meeting will commence at 6:45 with two board members being reelected to three-year terms; then at 7, Browning will take the podium.

A National Audubon Society Rachel Carson awardee who co-founded the 1.3-million-member national org “Moms Clean Air Force,” Browning is a widely-published writer (Wall Street Journal, New York Times, New York Magazine), author of three books, former Newsweek assistant managing editor, and former House and Garden editor-in-chief. Currently she is said to advocate for the environment “at every level of government.”

The public is welcome to attend for free.

Our national anthem

Ed Hynes’ “The History of the Star Spangled Banner” (Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom per a news release from Norwalk Historical Society) will observe Veterans Day by Illuminating the circumstances under which Francis Scott Key composed America’s national anthem. Hynes will tell how Key, detained on a British ship during the War of 1812, wrote the lyrics as he gazed skyward at bombs fired amidst Britain’s failed attempt to capture the Port of Baltimore.

A Revolutionary War buff since childhood, Hynes has visited many historic battlefields in the U.S. and abroad.

Tickets cost $5 per household. Get them here.

Silvermine Art Colony

Century-old paintings and sculptures will be unveiled when New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, located at 13 Oenoke Ridge in New Canaan, debuts “The Silvermine Art Colony 1908-1922” on Thursday Nov. 17 from 5 until 7 p.m. According to a news release, the exhibit will remain in place until April 29, 2023, viewable Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Society’s website is at Home – New Canaan Museum and Historical Society (nchistory.org). Call them at (203) 966-1776, or email [email protected]