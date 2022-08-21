Vandalism (graffiti) at Oak Hills Park trail

This forest tree was spray-painted with graffiti at Oak Hills Park last week, a first for the park’s woodland trail. The public is reminded that our woodlands and natural spaces are not places to express oneself with vandalism. This summer, graffiti and vandalism were also discovered at the Norwalk Land Trust’s Farm Creek Preserve.

“Kids” historically have written or carved names and messages in natural places. However, with limited natural retreats in our community, it seems more critical to protect the little we have.

Removing the spray paint without damaging this tree any further will require a gentle, but lengthy and laborious, treatment.

This recent trend of vandalism in our preserves is upsetting. As a rule, we Norwalkers are respectful of our natural sites, enjoying the beauty and peace of nature. The fact that a few folks are choosing to be destructive may indicate a trend that is worth delving into more deeply.

Audrey Cozzarin

Chair Oak Hills Park Nature Advisory Committee