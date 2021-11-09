Veterans Day event; a grief seminar; ConnDOT info session

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Veterans Day

Norwalk’s Veterans Day Concert and Ceremony will take place on Thursday Nov. 11 from 9:30– 11:30 a.m. in the Norwalk Concert Hall at 125 East Avenue. Here’s the program as stated in a press release.

9:30: Norwalk Symphony Orchestra brass and percussion quintet performance.

10:30: Posting of the Colors by the Norwalk Police Department Color Guard. The National Anthem. Mayor Harry Rilling remarks. Guest speaker Air Force veteran Jim LaCoursiere, a 27-year American Legion member, 13-year Moosup CT Sons of The American Legion Squadron 91 member, and the “founding father” of Connecticut’s American Legion Riders.

11: Pause observing the 11th month, 11th day, 11th hour that the World War 1 armistice was signed.

Twenty-one bells to mark the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier centennial.

Admission is free. Masks must be worn, and some seats will be blocked to ensure social distancing.

‘GriefShare’

People facing the holidays after a loved one’s death are encouraged to attend “GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays,” a free seminar on Sunday Nov. 14 from 1-3 p.m. at Noroton Presbyterian Church, 2011 Post Road, Darien, at the SHAC (red barn in parking lot), according to a press release. In video interviews, grief experts and experienced individuals will discuss holiday invitations and parties, preparedness for unexpected emotions, navigation of potentially awkward encounters, and “where to find comfort, strength, and hope in a seemingly hopeless time.” Attendees will be given a “survival guide” replete with exercises, practical tips, and encouraging words.

Register at https://www.griefshare.org/ holidays/events/39246 . Note that childcare won’t be available at the event. For more info, call (203) 655-1451 or email [email protected] org.

Route 7/Merritt Parkway interchange

The status of plans to build a full interchange connecting the Route 7 expressway to the Merritt Parkway will be updated online at noon Tuesday Nov. 30, and again at 7 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 1, according to a press release. A public Q & A will follow the update. The links to attend will be posted at Norwalk Route 15 Route 7 and Main Ave Interchange Improvements (ct.gov) one week before the sessions. Recordings of the sessions will be posted on the site.