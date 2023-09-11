Veterans group does ‘fireman’s carry’ through Norwalk

(Richard Bonenfant)

Shepherd’s Men, is an organization that aims to bring awareness to veteran suicide and advocates for treatments, made its way through Norwalk streets Sunday.

“The Shepherd’s Men march is comprised of a 10-member team of medically retired and honored discharged servicemen and civilian patriots,” a City news release said. “They will ‘fireman carry’ each other for 22 miles to symbolize the veterans who die by suicide every day and will also honor the brave first responders who ran into the chaos on September 11.”

(Richard Bonenfant)

The carry movement started with an 8.5-mile march in Hartford and came to Veteran Park in the evening as part of another 8.5-mile segment. Mayor Harry Rilling and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) joined members of Shepherd’s Men and the Mayor’s Military and Veterans Liaison for an arrival ceremony at the at the Purple Heart Monument.

The group’s final 5-mile march was planned to go through New York City streets early Monday, ending at the 9/11 memorial.

Shepherd’s Men advocates for transformative Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) treatments, the City news release said. “Shepherd’s Men continues to change lives with its SHARE Military Initiative. This Atlanta-based comprehensive program provides free clinical care that assesses and treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and post-911 veterans who suffer from traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorders.”

(Richard Bonenfant)

(Richard Bonenfant)