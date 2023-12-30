Vetter leaving Norwalk Chamber of Commerce

Ben Vetter. (Contributed)

Ben Vetter, Greater Norwalk Chamber’s Membership Director, is leaving his post “to pursue a new opportunity” according to a news release. He’ll be sent off with a farewell open house on Friday Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Chamber office, located at 101 East Ave. Refreshments will be provided.

An email announcement from the Chamber said “We are sad to see Ben leave his position, but pleased for him as he pursues a new path and career. We thank him for all his great work at the Chamber—he was an instrumental part of our team, and someone who served the organization and its members very well. And we will surely miss him as part of our Chamber family.”

The Chamber summarized the newly-vacated position:



“The Director of Membership will have responsibility for membership services, development and retention for the Greater Norwalk Chamber. This includes developing strategies for membership growth and development, identifying prospective members, and recruiting area businesses and organizations to join the Chamber. The Director of Membership will also be responsible for maintaining the membership database/CRM, as relates to membership and events. The Director of Membership will also help create and plan various Chamber programming and events, including securing sponsorship opportunities. This full-time position reports to the Chamber President.”

Get more info from Chamber President Brian Griffin at (203) 866-2521, or email [email protected].