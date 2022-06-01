Vietnam War memorial comes to Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — A traveling Vietnam War memorial, “The Wall That Heals,” came to Norwalk on a tractor trailer Tuesday, led by a motorcycle escort. The seven-foot high, 375-foot-long replica of Washington D.C.’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial contains engravings of more than 58,000 fallen servicemen’s names, including 18 Norwalkers, listed by day of casualty.

Mayor Harry Rilling noted that the country was divided by the Vietnam War and returning veterans were often treated with disrespect. “‘The Wall That Heals,’ that’s the appropriate name for this display, the wall that heals, giving them hope that people realize that what they did was for their country and for God,” he said.

The wall’s opening ceremony at Veterans Park from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, will feature remarks by Navy Cross/Purple Heart recipient Robin L. Montgomery, The Wall That Heals Norwalk Committee Chair Joseph S. Kendy Jr., and Rilling. Music from Brien McMahon’s music department and a “Parade of Wreaths” will complement the proceedings.

Following the opening ceremony, the wall will be open for viewing around the clock through 2 p.m. Monday June 5. LED lighting will enable nighttime viewing.