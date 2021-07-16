View MLK artwork, influence Zoning reg rewrite or go to an art show opening

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Artwork , potentially for MLK corridor, displayed through Saturday

, potentially for MLK corridor, displayed through Saturday Zoning thoughts invited as regulation rewrite gets underway

invited as regulation rewrite gets underway Norwalk ArtSpace showcasing two artists

Submit your feedback on MLK ‘Dream Street’ art samples

Potential art for “Dream Street,” the City-funded initiative for installations, events, and improvements in SoNo’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. corridor, will be on display from noon to 8 p.m. Friday July 16 and Saturday July 16 at 132A Washington St. The public is invited to view and comment on the art, which was chosen by a partnership of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Corridors Initiative, the Norwalk Arts Commission, and ArtUP.CT. A special ribbon cutting event celebrating the chosen artists will occur later this year.

Mayor Harry Rilling said, “I am thrilled with the works of art selected for this weekend’s art show for the Dream Street initiative. I invite residents to come to Washington Street to view the art and submit their comments and feedback as we look to narrow down the selections for our new public art display. I appreciate the ongoing partnership with the MLK Drive Corridors Initiative, Arts Commission, and ArtUP.CT as we look to bring some wonderful pieces into public view right here in South Norwalk.”

Zoning regulation Zoom meeting Thursday

For the first time in over 30 years, Norwalk’s zoning regulations are going to be rewritten. Residents are invited to give their views in a Zoom meeting planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday July 29, according to a press release.

The rewrite is meant to line up with the City’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD), a state-mandated 10-year guide revised in 2019. Plan of Conservation & Development | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.org) Town Planning & Urban Design Collaborative Town Planning & Urban Design Collaborative (tpudc.com) will be consulting.

Meeting registration is at Norwalk, CT – Planning Site (zonenorwalk.com)

Further info is said to be at Facebook: @PlanningNorwalkTomorrow, Twitter: @Norwalk_CT, Instagram: @norwalk_ct. You can email Norwalk Planning and Zoning Director Steve Kleppin at [email protected]

Multigenerational art

“A Dialogue in Styles: Jahmane and Adger Cowans” opens Thursday July 22 at the Norwalk Art Space, showcasing two artists whose age difference belies their shared experimental, socially conscious perspective.

Jahmane is an Art Space Korry Fellow whose works include painting, photography, screen printing and graffiti.

Adger Cowans’ photographs and paintings have been widely exhibited, including showings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, International Museum of Photography, Museum of Modern Art, Studio Museum of Harlem, and the Whitney Museum. His stills have been used for dozens of Hollywood feature films.

Art Space Artistic and Educational Director Duvian Montoya said, “This exhibit sets the tone for our upcoming multigenerational Korry Fellow exhibitions. It was apparent that getting Adger Cowans to exhibit with Jahmane would make perfect sense.”

An opening reception is planned for 5 to 9 p.m. on July 22, featuring Latin jazz by Congabob and beats by Groove Seven.

The two artists will talk from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday July 25.

Jahmane will conduct a workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 8, where participants “will reconstruct works of art using collage techniques to create social statements and commentary.”

Other Art Space news according to a press release:

Free art and music classes for selected high schoolers will start in September.

Gilbert Boro’s “After the Race III” will be displayed permanently in the sculpture garden, complemented by works from Yves Franciois Wilson, Yvonne Shortt, and Art Space Resident Artist Emily Teall.

The Art Space Café offers artisinal coffee, tea, pastries and light fare, Wednesday thru Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Art Space is located at 455 West Ave., corner of Butler Street. Admission is free. Hours are Wednesday thru Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.