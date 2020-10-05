Dathan needed to counteract conservative’s death by a thousand cuts

Democratic seats in State Legislatures were always important, but never more so than at this moment.

With the passing of Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsberg and the distinct possibility of another ultra-conservative Supreme Court justice, state legislators may be our only protection against a Federal Court that will strike down or undermine established laws that protect women’s rights, civil rights and voting rights.

That is why we must re-elect state Representative Lucy Dathan to the 142nd District. Lucy has already proved to be an active legislator working to protect and preserve Connecticut’s progressive state laws.

The Coronavirus contagion threatens all our lives, so Lucy was in the forefront advocating for a bill to permit no-excuse absentee voting, something that is vitally important to immunocompromised voters like me.

Lowering healthcare costs is one of Lucy’s priorities and she is working alongside other Democrats on legislation to reduce health care costs by implementing a Public Option.

Family health is of particular importance to Lucy – she has three children of her own – so she has also helped develop programs that would recognize the necessity for Paid Family Medical Leave.

Lucy has an extensive background in finance, nationally and internationally, and recognizes the financial difficulties that so many of us presently face. She recently worked on legislation that will prevent utility companies from adding a surcharge that would force Connecticut residents to unwittingly subsidize interstate natural gas pipeline capacity.

So-called “conservative” state lawmakers nationwide have already eliminated or diminished many of our hard-won federal protections or have hamstrung them with a “death by a thousand cuts” approach. We cannot let that happen in Connecticut!

Lucy Dathan has a proven record of legislative effectiveness and constituent concern. Her re-election will ensure that she continues to champion and protect the civil liberties of all her constituents.

Kathleen Mary Tepper