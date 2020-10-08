Vote Democrat, support LGBTQ rights
This election is the most important of our lives, and it is not hyperbole to say it is literally a matter of life or death for many Americans. That is why we encourage you to vote Row A, Democrat, as soon as you possibly can. Let us explain why.
The fundamental duty of or our elected officials is to respect the inherent dignity, worth, and human rights of all Americans, especially for those whose rights are more easily violated or not fulfilled. That is why we need to elect Democrats who are always committed to fight for “liberty and justice for all.”
As members of Norwalk’s large and diverse LGBTQ community, we are very aware of the Republican Party’s regressive platform calling for an end to marriage equality, and recent actions by Republican leaders to undermine the rights of LGBTQ Americans. We cannot ignore the reality of what is happening every day across our governmental agencies including our military branches and the Supreme Court.
Please join us in voting Row A, Democrat, from Biden/Harris to the entire slate of highly-qualified candidates for federal, state, and local offices.
Joseph Andrasko, Oak Hills Park Authority
Casey Fitzpatrick, Norwalk Human Relations Commission
Colin Hosten, Norwalk Board of Education
Dominique Johnson, Norwalk Common Council
Mike Mushak, Norwalk Planning Commission
David Westmoreland, Norwalk Redevelopment Agency Commission, Second Taxing District Commission
One comment
John ONeill October 8, 2020 at 11:23 pm
The idea of someone blindly voting for candidates because they are from a certain party seems to defeat the argument these signers are trying to make. It borders on the absurd to think that 100% of the candidates of the opposing party are evil people in our latest “life or death” election. You may want to rewrite and resubmit. A great place to start would be electricity. Why would someone in the 137 continue to vote for a guy who doesn’t show up for Energy meetings? Isn’t that what he signed up to do? If you find that acceptable because he’s from your side of the tracks that’s not just prejudice, that’s not acceptable. That’s just one example of many. Call me crazy, but I think voters should actually vet candidates without party prejudice. As you know the word prejudice doesn’t disciminate.