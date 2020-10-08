Vote Democrat, support LGBTQ rights

This election is the most important of our lives, and it is not hyperbole to say it is literally a matter of life or death for many Americans. That is why we encourage you to vote Row A, Democrat, as soon as you possibly can. Let us explain why.

The fundamental duty of or our elected officials is to respect the inherent dignity, worth, and human rights of all Americans, especially for those whose rights are more easily violated or not fulfilled. That is why we need to elect Democrats who are always committed to fight for “liberty and justice for all.”

As members of Norwalk’s large and diverse LGBTQ community, we are very aware of the Republican Party’s regressive platform calling for an end to marriage equality, and recent actions by Republican leaders to undermine the rights of LGBTQ Americans. We cannot ignore the reality of what is happening every day across our governmental agencies including our military branches and the Supreme Court.

Please join us in voting Row A, Democrat, from Biden/Harris to the entire slate of highly-qualified candidates for federal, state, and local offices.

Joseph Andrasko, Oak Hills Park Authority

Casey Fitzpatrick, Norwalk Human Relations Commission

Colin Hosten, Norwalk Board of Education

Dominique Johnson, Norwalk Common Council

Mike Mushak, Norwalk Planning Commission

David Westmoreland, Norwalk Redevelopment Agency Commission, Second Taxing District Commission