Vote for Dathan, a fighter for medical liberty

Unfortunately and yet again, reproductive rights are on the ballot — both nationally and locally. It is imperative we elect responsible leaders who not only vow to protect our right to reproductive justice, but have a history of actively safeguarding its institution. State Representative Lucy Dathan has a track record of enshrining our medical liberty wholly.

As our state remains a safe haven for an individual’s right to choose, we set an important standard in our nation. Under Representative Dathan’s brief yet impressive tenure, Connecticut has expanded eligibility to provide abortion care to include advanced nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants; blocked Texas and other aggressive states from targeting Connecticut patients, doctors, and advocates; protected medical privacy by preventing the disclosure of medical information related to reproductive healthcare that is legal in Connecticut; protected individuals from extradition to other states for seeking, providing, or assisting others in obtaining reproductive healthcare that is legal in Connecticut; and provided relief to those targeted by other states, allowing suits to recover monies related to damages, attorney fees, or costs related to that lawsuit.

Since the calculated chipping away of and outright overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer, Republican lawmakers have waffled while opining on the nature of reproductive rights and whether jurisdiction lies within State or Federal government. We do not have the time or the luxury of hoping Republican lawmakers uphold their supposed allegiance to medical freedom. As a chronically ill woman disabled by lupus, access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare can quickly become a matter of life or death, not solely because of dangerous pregnancy-related complications but due to the many vital medications required to treat diseases like lupus that are not compatible with pregnancy, including chemotherapies. Join me in ensuring Connecticut residents always have the right to choose. Vote for State Representative Lucy Dathan this November 8th.

Alyssa MacKenzie

New Canaan