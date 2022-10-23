Vote for Dathan, a healthcare access advocate

Although the quality of American healthcare is excellent, the inequality of affordable access to our profit-driven healthcare system is pitiful. So, I want to give a shout-out to Lucy Dathan, our State Representative for the 142nd District, for all she has done, and does, to help lighten the burden of healthcare costs and increase access to decent health care for so many people.

Connecticut healthcare premiums are the 4th highest in the nation and several studies show that many people go without necessary healthcare (or cannot afford any care!) because the cost of ever-increasing premiums, high deductibles out of pocket and prescription costs are prohibitive. And one-quarter of those who do get care, even with health insurance, have trouble paying their medical bills.1

In her first legislative session Lucy sponsored a bill that would help lower the exorbitant costs of prescription drugs by utilizing the discount on the State’s new pharmacy contract.

After four years in the Legislature, Lucy has an impressive list of achievements: working to increase affordable access to mental health care, expanding screening for breast and cervical cancer, capping the costs of insulin and sponsoring bills that improve health outcomes for women and children.

Lucy has supported a Public Option Insurance Bill that would help lower healthcare insurance premiums and is particularly proud of being on the Sub Committee of the Council on Medical Assistance that helps expand affordable healthcare to even more of her constituents.

Lucy is a lifelong supporter of a woman’s right to reproductive health and bodily integrity, an issue I strongly support. Following the disastrous Roe vs Wade decision (Dobbs v Jackson), Lucy worked tirelessly to ensure Connecticut remains a safe haven for reproductive rights by increasing and establishing protections for both those seeking abortions and those who provide such services.

I am voting to keep Lucy Dathan in the State Legislature so she can continue her advocacy to expand healthcare access by lowering healthcare costs. I hope you will too.

Kathleen Mary Tepper