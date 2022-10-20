Vote for dedicated public servants Dathan and Johnson

I proudly support Lucy Dathan for State Representative for the 142nd District and Dominique Johnson for the 143rd District. I met both women during election season 2018. I was immediately impressed with both of these highly qualified women.

Both women are dedicated public servants to our community and have proven records. Lucy is currently serving as a State Rep with a focus on the budget and health insurance coverage in our state, ensuring that we have better health care for our citizens at a more affordable cost. Dominique has been serving on the Common Council At Large since 2020 and in that role has proposed the city’s first Climate Action Plan and voted to increase funding for mental health services for our youth. These are only a few examples of what they have been fighting for but items that are most important to me.

I want my representatives to have compassion and listen to the needs of our community while representing us and being our voice in Hartford. I know both Lucy and Dominique are the right candidates to do this and I hope you will join me in supporting and voting for them in November!

Jennifer Balliett