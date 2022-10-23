Vote for Mastronardi, the candidate who knows Norwalk

I am writing this letter in support of Don Mastronardi for State Representative in the 142nd District.

Democrats have controlled our State legislature for about the last 30 years. During this time, Connecticut Democrats have brought us the second highest tax rates in the US and the highest electricity rates in the continental U.S., dramatic learning loss and falling test scores in our struggling schools, increasing violent crime, and economic shutdowns leading to small business closures. Please ask yourself this question: has Connecticut become more or less affordable in the four years Don Mastronardi’s opponent, Lucy Dathan, and her Democratic colleagues have been in office? Regardless of one’s background, the economic policies Lucy Dathan and her colleagues promote are damaging to all Connecticut residents. One-party rule leads to complacency, bad ideas passed in an echo chamber, and special interest control.

Does Lucy Dathan depart from her party line in a meaningful way? Not even close. She has voted with Democrats 98% of the time in the State legislature, including a pivotal vote to eliminate qualified immunity to police officers, making our residents less safe. She has been endorsed by a political group that has called for defunding the police and stated that police departments across Connecticut are run by criminals. With this type of vitriol aimed at those charged with protecting us, lack of job growth, rising costs, and little opportunity for social mobility, it is no wonder that we have seen a resurgence of violent crime in Connecticut.

Despite the many damaging policies her party has brought us, the political machine keeps churning, and Lucy Dathan’s district was gerrymandered to make it more likely for her to win. While Lucy does represent and perpetuate many failed policies, she does not represent Norwalk. Lucy has never lived in Norwalk. More than 92% of the residents in the 142nd District are Norwalk voters. Voters deserve a representative that actually wants to be a part of their community!

Don Mastronardi raised his family for many years in Norwalk and has three restaurants in the community. He knows firsthand the challenges all Norwalk and Connecticut residents face from the policies of Lucy Dathan and Connecticut Democrats. His platform is focused and straight forward: lowering taxes and our cost of living, improving educational opportunities for all children through school choice, supporting parental rights, promoting economic policies for the worker rather than the politically connected, eliminating government overreach in our lives, and reducing crime.

Please vote for positive change in Connecticut. Vote for Don Mastronardi on November 8th.

James Basch