Vote for Stephanie Thomas for Secretary of the State

Once again, it’s election season. Since the 2020 election and the January 6th insurrection, you have probably heard Democrats say that in 2022, democracy is on the ballot. This might seem over the top, but, in fact, it is not.

According to the Brennan Center, in 2021, “at least 19 states passed 34 laws restricting access to voting” and state legislatures “enacted far more restrictive voting laws in 2021 than in any year since the Brennan Center began tracking voting legislation in 2011.”

In the 2022 midterm campaign, Secretary of State races have become increasingly high-profile. It has been well-reported that there has been a sizable increase in campaign contributions to GOP candidates who endorse The Big Lie and vow to use vague assertions of voter fraud to spread misinformation to question the legitimacy of elections without any proof.

We need a Secretary of State who will protect our democracy, stand up for voting rights, and strengthen civic engagement. We need Stephanie Thomas.

I met Stephanie in 2019, when we served together on Norwalk’s Zoning Commission. We became fast friends, and it was immediately clear to me how good she is at analyzing complex situations and not being afraid to raise her voice to advocate for the principles that matter to her. She had the right mix of policy and business experience to provide a unique perspective on that commission and has now enhanced that experience during her time in the State Legislature as a State Representative.

This is why I know that if we send Stephanie to Hartford, she will stop efforts to make it harder to vote and call out misinformation about our elections. She will make sure that everyone who is eligible to cast a ballot can do so, and that their vote is counted. And she will fight to make sure that our most sacred right, the right to vote, is preserved, protected, and defended.

Having had the experience of working with Stephanie, I know that she will do a remarkable job for the people of Connecticut and we will be proud of her work as Secretary of the State.

If you care about protecting our democracy and the right to vote, vote for Stephanie Thomas on November 8th.

Josh Goldstein

At-large member of the Norwalk Common Council