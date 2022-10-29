Vote for Stevenson, replace Himes

I am proud to provide a whole-hearted endorsement of Jayme Stevenson for Congress in CT-4.

This congressional election is a referendum on the 14-year incumbency of Jim Himes. His tenure is a failure, as evidenced by each of his votes to increase the national debt by some $20 trillion – that’s a debt burden of $171,000 ladled onto the backs of each household in the District. And that debt will have to be repaid by us – one way or another. His failure to fight for any balanced budget during his tenure simply demonstrates he has failed at governance and should be retired to the private sector on November 8th.

Jayme Stevenson, the Republican candidate, successfully led the town of Darien for 10 years, making the hard decisions necessary to keep a budget in line with the revenues provided by the tax base. We need that kind of prudence and judgement representing us in Washington, DC. Jayme recognizes that the key to energizing the economy is to incentivize entrepreneurship and reduce overbearing federal regulations. Key to revitalizing both small business activity and large is inexpensive energy. Jayme will cast the votes necessary to return America to energy independence to both stimulate business and reduce our current crushing gas and home heating costs faced by the people here in Connecticut, and across the country.

Jayme has also stood up for the family, the protection of children from inappropriate programs and materials in the schools, and the rights of parents to be involved in school curriculums. She will also cast the necessary votes to see that law enforcement receives the necessary funding to keep our communities safe. Critical to that effort is her pledge to see that the border is secure, and the deadly cross-border flow of fentanyl and other drugs is curtailed to the fullest extent possible. The first responsibility of an elected representative is the safety of her constituents – and Jayme understands that.

With Jayme Stevenson in Congress, the citizens of CT-4 will finally have the representation and the voice in Congress that has been sorely lacking for the past 14 years, and that we deserve. I strongly urge my fellow residents of CT-4 to get to the polls and vote for Jayme Stevenson for Congress on November 8th.

Bob MacGuffie

Fairfield