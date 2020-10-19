Vote for Wilms, the real deal

I have known Fred Wilms for over 20 years and have always found him to be a person of good character with strong civic pride. He loves Norwalk and has given much of his free time having served on the Common Council, the BET and other boards and commissions and the State Legislature.

Unlike other politicians who say they stand up for Norwalk, but then vote the opposite, Fred is the real deal. He understands Norwalk’s problems and has real solutions. What his political party thinks comes last. His first litmus test for any bill is the following: does this help or hurt Norwalk? If it helps he will vote yes – if it hurts he will vote no.

Please vote for Fred Wilms for the State Legislature. He will make a difference for our City.

Ernest DesRochers