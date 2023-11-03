Vote Paladino for City Sheriff

I think Ron Paladino would make an excellent Norwalk City Sheriff. He is kind, honest, hard-working, and reasonable. A good person who cares about people and our city, a lifelong resident of Norwalk for almost 65 years.

For the four years I have known him and the 56 years my husband Bryan has known him, we have witnessed Ron’s concern and care for his neighbors, friends, family, and Norwalk residents. He is always doing nice things for people and does not expect any in return. He responds right away to his phone calls and texts, putting others’ needs above his own.

Ron is one of the finest and most wonderful people I have ever met and I am proud to consider him a treasured friend and hope to advance his outstanding suitability for City Sheriff. I am voting for Ron Paladino and would ask that you consider doing the same.

Barbara Silk