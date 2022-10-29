Vote Thomas for Secretary of State

Stephanie Thomas has my wholehearted support to become Connecticut’s next Secretary of the State. Stephanie has already proven herself to be a passionate advocate of voter rights. She has worked to protect and expand voter access by helping to pass automatic voter registration and by pushing for early voting and no-excuse absentee ballot voting. Stephanie has a vision for civic education initiatives to make the voting process easily understandable and accessible to everyone.

I believe in Stephanie because I know Stephanie. From the moment I met her I knew she was a mover and shaker. She has always run her business with integrity and transparency and her compassion for others is reflected in her lifelong service to the non-profit sector. She will work diligently to champion transparency in government and strengthen trust in our elections.

By contrast, her opponent undermines confidence in our elections by repeating false information. He has supported right-wing conspiracy theories about elections; he believes there were thousands of cases of fraud in Connecticut without a shred of evidence to support his claim.

I heartily support Stephanie Thomas for Secretary of the State and hope you will too. Let your voice be heard on November 8th at the ballot box. Your vote matters!

Beth Siegelbaum