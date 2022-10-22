Vote Thomas for Secretary of State

I am writing to express my strong support to elect Stephanie Thomas for Secretary of the State of Connecticut. I have gotten to know Stephanie through her work in my community.

Stephanie possesses impeccable qualifications, demonstrated financial prowess, and tireless dedication to our community. Our democracy is under attack as never before. As a State Representative, Stephanie supported legislation to protect and expand voter access by helping pass automatic voter registration, pushing for early voting and no-excuse absentee ballot voting.

Stephanie Thomas will protect our democracy, stand up for voting rights and strengthen civic engagement, and she will stop efforts to make it harder to vote and call out misinformation about our elections.

Unlike Dominic Rapini who is an election denier and supports far right-wing conspiracy theories, Stephanie Thomas will make sure everyone who is eligible to cast a ballot can do so, and that their vote is counted.

Candidates like Dominic Rapini will make sure it is harder to vote and stand by when people try to overturn elections they don’t agree with. Let’s send a message by voting for Stephanie Thomas, the candidate who will protect our democracy and our voting rights.

On Nov. 8th, vote for Stephanie Thomas because this democracy belongs to all of us.