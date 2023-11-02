From September 2022 through the Common Council’s adoption of the final version this summer, the nonpartisan Charter Revision Commission worked its way through each line of Norwalk’s jumbled, outdated charter in order to present the City with a document intended to be more relevant, transparent and accessible. We heard from elected and appointed City officials; the Board of Education; department heads; and City residents. While there were a number of varying ideas, suggestions and critiques, one thing everyone agreed on was that the current charter is badly in need of an update. That is why we encourage everyone voting on November 7th to VOTE YES for charter revision.

What is new in the updated City charter?

Passages detailing the incorporation, construction and general provisions of City government are consolidated in one place, while eliminating antiquated language and making the charter gender neutral.

Definitions of important terms, positions and references have been added, as well as a table of contents to make the charter easier to navigate for everyone.

Policies regarding open meetings, access to public records and cooperation between City officials have been provided to encourage transparency in City government.

Redundant language covering matters governed by the state has been eliminated.

Acknowledgement of the need to comply with district reapportionment for Common Council and Board of Education districts.

Membership of the Fire and Police Commissions has been expanded from two to four members, in addition to the mayor.

Affirms that the budget process is public record and encourages the Mayor, Common Council, Board of Estimate and Taxation, Board of Education and the Planning and Zoning Commission to develop and publish procedures to encourage public participation in the process.

Are there any changes to term length?

No. The Mayor and Common Council members will continue to serve two-year terms. Members of the Board of Education will continue to serve four-year terms.

Will any elected positions be eliminated?

Yes. This will be the last election that Selectmen and City Treasurer will be on the ballot. After meetings and public input, it was determined that these positions are no longer relevant and do not need to continue appearing on the ballot.

What about future charter updates?

The Charter Revision Commission recommends that the Common Council revisit the charter within two years, and has included language requiring an update every five years.

While there will surely be topics that future Common Councils and City residents would like to see addressed in the charter, this revision provides a legible, well-organized foundation from which to make those changes. Please remember to flip your ballot over and vote YES for charter revision on November 7th.

Norwalk Charter Revision Commission

Patsy Brescia (Chair), Rick McQuaid (Vice Chair), Carl Dickens, Tyler Fairbairn, Benita Watford Raleigh, Angela Wasunna, Michael Witherspoon