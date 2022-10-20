Vote411 offers ‘nonpartisan information’

NORWALK, Conn. — The League of Women Voters of Norwalk (LWVN) is again offering Vote411, a “‘one-stop-shop’ for election-related information and provides nonpartisan information to the public with both general and state-specific information on many aspects of the election process,” it said in a news release.

LWVN is utilizing the site once again to host its on-line Voter’s Guide, “which contains candidate names, photos, bios and responses to questions concerning issues of interest to voters. State House and Senate races are covered, along with the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer and Comptroller races.”

Visit the site here.