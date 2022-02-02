Voting rights a topic; St. Patrick’s Day parade; Darwin Day

NORWALK, Conn. — Here’s a roundup of contemporary Norwalk happenings:

League webinar

“The State of Voting Rights: Challenges and Opportunities,” a Zoom webinar planned for 4 until 5 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 6th, will mark the League of Women Voters Norwalk’s Annual Meet and Greet according to a news release. Guest speaker will be Andrew Garber, fellow of NYU Brennan Center for Justice Voting Rights and Elections.

Garber’s bonafides include a stint as a litigator at mega-firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLC. A Columbia Law School grad, he was an editor at the school’s Journal of Law and Social Problems, a clerk for Senate Judiciary Committee member Chris Coons, intern to Southern District of New York Judge Paul Gardephe, and intern in the New York City Council Legislative Department Bill Drafting Unit.

Register for the webinar here. For more info, email [email protected] The League’s site is https://my.lwv.org/connecticut.

Emerald Society plans parade

The 2022 Norwalk St. Patrick’s Day Parade, featuring music by The Fairfield County Police Pipes and Drums plus many other attractions, is set for 11 a.m. Saturday March 12 according to a news release from the Norwalk Police Emerald Society. Starting at Veteran’s Park, marchers will head up Washington St., turn onto North Main St., and wind up at Pine St. where a ceremony will immediately follow under the tent at O’Neill’s Pub, 93 North Main.

The Emerald Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Marking Darwin Day

“Mass Extinction in Our Once and Future World” will be discussed online by Yale University Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences Pincelli Hull, Ph.D. in the free 14th Darwin Day Connecticut Celebration at 7 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 12 according to a news release from sponsor Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC).

Dr. Hull, a published scientist who also serves as Yale Peabody Museum Assistant Curator of Invertebrate Paleontology and is a mentor to New Haven high school students, will provide “an introduction to the scientific study of mass extinction events, an overview of mass extinctions through time, and insights from the ancient world for our ongoing biodiversity crisis.”

An extra add-on will be audience participation in a humorous brain-teasing science quiz offered by retired science teacher Mitch Kalmus.

Register for the free event here.

Gov. Ned Lamont has designated Feb. 12 as Charles Darwin Day in Connecticut. In an official proclamation, Lamont said that “the advancement of science and courageous free inquiry must be protected-including the study of the impacts of climate change…Darwin is a worthy symbol of scientific advancement and his legacy is a fitting platform for a global celebration of science and humanity.”

Darwin Day event friends and co-sponsors collaborating with HFFC and Southern Connecticut Darwin Day Committee include The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, American Humanist Association, Bartlett Arboretum and Gardens, The Bruce Museum, Congregation of Humanistic Judaism of Fairfield County, Earthplace, Electric Vehicle Club of Connecticut, Humanist Association of Connecticut, the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, Wilton Quaker Meeting, and others.