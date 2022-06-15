Wall Street design kickoff draws commentary, optimism

NORWALK, Conn. – Wall Street hopes took the stage Tuesday at the design kickoff for an improvement project that may be supported with $13 million in grants.

“We’re going to get Wall Street back to what it once was, and even better,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in the Wall Street Theater. “…We’re going to be investing a tremendous amount of money in this area.”

To do that right, you need to hear from residents and area visitors, hence the afternoon/evening party with four stations set up for folks to offer ideas and opinions, he said.

Video by Harold F. Cobin at end of story

“Get garbage off the streets in front of stores, move it to the back,” one respondent wrote on a sticky note at one station.

“Turn Riverside parking lot into a promenade with restaurants, performance spaces,” said another.

“Bike lane down WEST AVE! (yeah, I know. Just do it.)” another said.

In March, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) announced a $3.5 million State grant to upgrade the intersection of Wall Street at West Avenue/Belden Avenue and Mott Avenue, funding part of what Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking James Travers promised in October.

Norwalk has preliminary approval for a $3.8 million Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LOTCIP) grant, Travers said Tuesday. And U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) is fighting for a $5.5 million in federal money, as a Community Project Funding earmark in the budget bill.

“That’s his number one priority,” Travers said, calling the $3.5 million State grant “seed money” that allows Himes to seek funds, as, “Money follows money.”

“We don’t even have a plan yet. We’ve got people giving money,” Travers said.

Add those funds to the $1.7 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding committed to Wall Street, a $1.5 million State grant that was secured before officials promised sweeping infrastructure changes for the area and $350,000 in capital budget money approved by the Common Council, and you see why Travers has predicted $15 million in improvements.

It won’t be a plan sitting on a shelf, Travers promised Tuesday.

Duff, speaking from the Wall Street Theater stage, said, “We know that, thanks to the efforts of Jim and (Assistant Director for Transportation Services Garrett Bolella), with the leadership of the Mayor and the Council, that so much of this is now going to happen … I can guarantee one thing, something is going to happen and it’s going to be great.”

“We have gone through a period of our downtown not being as energetic as we might all want it to be. But that time today is over,” said Common Council member Nicol Ayers (D-District A).

Travers said people came into the theater as soon as the doors opened at 4 p.m. “Looking around at the tables, there seems to be a lot of engaging conversations with people, right. I think people are largely super positive about looking at the improvements that they want. So I think I think it’s all coming together.”

At least 90 people had signed welcome sheets at 5:30 p.m. and visitors were still arriving.

Travers said he was really happy about the turnout and enthusiasm, and with more sessions to come, “They only get better from here, right? That they can only get better from here that we’re going to have a pretty fantastic project.”

Wall Street Neighborhood Association member Marc Alan said he’s “optimistic” about the project.

“I’m really excited to have the city come together with the neighborhood association and all the different people that have been, you know, laying the seeds of the success,” he said. “We’ve been doing a lot of work over the last five years. And it’s great to see the city coming to the table with a solid plan where we can, you know, focus on what’s right about Wall Street and make it better not just focusing on what’s wrong in the past.”

He noted that Rilling and real estate broker Jason Milligan, who are at odds in a prolonged legal battle, and “all these people” were all “in the same room, and everybody is talking constructively about the future. It’s positive. Everybody in the same room, just kind of a miracle.”

Travers and his team are “so dynamic and positive, they see that they see the potential that we all see, but they seem to have the authority and bring it to fruition,” Alan said.

Travers said that while stakeholders were skeptical when he and Bolella started making the rounds with optimistic plans, “that conversation has changed. I think there is that energy, people see it is gonna happen.”