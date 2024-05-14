Wall Street gets its 15 minutes of – free parking

Free parking for 15 minutes in Norwalk’s Wall Street area will start Wednesday, May 15, at 11 a.m. This new policy will be celebrated at noon, Friday May 17, in front of Bank of America on River Street by Mayor Rilling, Parking Authority Chair Eric Rains, Transportation Mobility and Parking Director Jim Travers, and restaurateur Greer Fredericks.

According to a news release, “Norwalk worked with our pay station manufacturer to create a code that allows a free 15-minute parking option. We were the first municipality in the state to create a brand-new code for this purpose and did it because we believe it’s important to the community.”

