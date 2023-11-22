Wall Street Place developers hope to begin construction early next year

The back side of the partially constructed Wall Street Place, in March.

Nothing’s happening on the corner of Wall Street and Isaacs Street, though the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a new plan for the stalled development derisively referred to as the Tyvek Temple in 2021.

Mayor Harry Rilling said last week that despite the inaction, the revised Wall Street Place is “moving forward, we expect some action in a relatively near future.”

One day later, representatives of developer JHM Group and owner Citibank were in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission, seeking a one-year extension on the approval.

“We have made progress on the site, including the completion of the demolition at 17 Isaacs Street and we’re hoping to have our financing secured to pull the building permit and continue site activity in early 2024,” said Attorney Jason Klein.

Approval for the extension was unanimous. Commissioner Mike Mushak then commented on the demolition of the Garden Cinemas at 17 Isaacs, saying, “That theater had the smallest bathrooms I’ve ever seen and it was completely ADA inaccessible. It was inexplicable.”

Architect Michael Weissbrod show updated Wall Street Place rendering to the Planning and Zoning Commission during its June 7 meeting on Zoom.

JHM plans to complete construction of the existing six-story frame structure at 61 Wall St. as a mixed-use building with 101 workforce residential units, just over 10,000 square feet of retail space, and approximately 40 parking spaces. On the former Cinemas site, JHM plans to construct a new building with two residential stories, consisting of 50 units above two parking garage levels, offering about 152 parking spaces.

Rilling said he and his team have been meeting with the developers weekly, discussing financing and permits.