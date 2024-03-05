Wall Street Theater gets renamed by its new owner

Wall Street Theater is now the District Music Hall (SKY Mercede)

Attention fun-loving concert goers: The well-appointed state-of-the-art entertainment venue at 71 Wall Street is renamed District Music Hall, having been taken over by Connecticut’s top-rated concert promoter Manic Presents.

It’s a bold move for Manic to step into lower Fairfield County’s entertainment field but given the newly renamed showplace’s star-studded show schedule –plus the long-running success of sister venues College Street Music Hall and Space Ballroom, it’s safe to say that downtown Norwalk’s long under-used concert facility can now realize its potential.

Originally built in 1914 as The Regent, the theater opened in 1915 and was known to feature vaudeville acts, the biggest “talkies” of the era, and presented renowned performers John Philip Sousa, John Barrymore, Mary Pickford, and Lilian and Dorothy Gish.

Recently announced upcoming attractions include The Samples, Real Estate with Marina Allen, The Damned plus The Dictators, The Verve Pipe, and the Marshall Tucker Band.

Detailed info about the new ownership is at Manic Presents; full show schedule and info for Norwalk events is at District Music Hall website.