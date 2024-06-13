Wall Street vs. Washington Street

In response to Council kicks off “the year of Wall Street” with latest approval of funding:

Recently, our leaders have kicked off the “Year Of Wall Street”.



But our local political machine/class’s obsession with Wall Street is just baffling to anyone who understands what actually makes this city great.

To those who think Wall Street’s main problem is that traffic doesn’t move fast enough… let me ask a simple question:

“Do you think traffic moves any better on Washington Street?”

The obvious answer is that it doesn’t. Two crosswalks trisect Washington, giving pedestrians an absolute right-of-way. Yeesh, THAT can’t be good for traffic! And Washington has only one lane each way, which are cramped and periodically snarled by people parallel-parking or turning into the street’s two residential alleys. Not to mention the big honking bridge at the end of the street that gridlocks the entire area for 5 minutes at a time several times a day!

And yet, somehow, Washington Street is the single most financially successful block in our entire city.

Friends and neighbors, let’s ponder that for a moment, as we contrast this capitalist paradise with the bombed-out war zone that is West Avenue. The one thing that can be said about West Avenue is that it prioritizes moving traffic above all else! It has relatively high speed limits, multiple curb cuts and parking lots for the convenience of drivers, reasonably-well-coordinated stoplight timing, and two quite generously wide lanes each way with a center turn lane to avoid snarling traffic from people making left turns.

And yet, West Avenue can only boast of a handful of legacy anchor tenants — a bank and a car dealership here, a church and health center there — plus some mostly-vacant luxury apartment buildings built by Harry’s corrupt machine, and a whole smattering of liquor stores and other struggling low-rent businesses.

What gives?

If you’ve ever tried walking along West Avenue, let alone crossing it, you already know the answer. Those low-rent businesses (no offense to their proprietors!) are struggling because the car traffic West Avenue does everything in its power to facilitate is not NEARLY enough to make up for, and is actually actively hostile to, the foot traffic that makes Washington Street so successful.

Washington Street’s narrow lanes and crosswalks force drivers to drive slowly enough that people feel safe walking along the street and across it. Visitors can freely patronize multiple businesses in one trip, and don’t have to walk unreasonably far from our reasonably cheap parking to get there. Residents can enjoy their own neighborhood — at a premium, to be sure! — without fearing for their lives or having to walk a half mile to get anywhere.

If our leaders want to rescue Wall Street from its decline spiral, they need to do more than focus on Wall Street alone. West Avenue needs to be part of the discussion! And so does Washington Street, because if we want one neighborhood to be successful, it’d be absolutely INSANE to NOT look at the one neighborhood that IS successful.

Ending the simultaneously benign and malign neglect of SoNo won’t just benefit SoNo; it’ll give us the lessons we need to build a city that is thriving, exciting, and dense, but also brings back the small-town charm that so many legacy Norwalkers remember from the decades before we replaced West Ave with strip malls and parking lots in the name of “moving traffic”.