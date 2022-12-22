Walsh appointed Interim Norwalk Police Chief

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police Deputy Chief James Walsh is leading the department now that Thomas Kulhawik has retired after 10 years as police chief.

Mayor Harry Rilling appointed Walsh to serve as Interim Police Chief on Wednesday, a news release said. The Police Commission will appoint a permanent chief.

At a ceremony Tuesday, Kulhawik said he knew the department is in good hands.

Walsh was promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations on June 28, 2018, and has served with the Norwalk Police Department since 1988, having begun his career as a patrol officer working in a variety of capacities including Community Policing, Mountain Bike Patrol and the Marine Division, according to the City’s website.

After being promoted to Sergeant in November 2001 he served in the Detective Division and the Patrol Division, the City states. Upon his promotion to Lieutenant in July 2012, he served as a Patrol Platoon Commander, the Commander and the Commander of the Special Services Division which is responsible for the investigation of Narcotics and organized Crime.

Walsh has been responsible for the operational functions of the department, which includes, Patrol, Detective Division, Special Services, Special Victims Unit, Traffic Unit and Community Policing Services.

Susan Zecca has been Deputy Chief of Administration since March 22, 2013, also beginning her NPD career in 1988, according to the City’s website. She’s responsible for the administrative functions of the department, including Professional Standards and Accreditation, Training & Recruitment, Community Services, Budget, Purchasing, Payroll, Extra Work, Combined Dispatch Center and Headquarters and Fleet Management.