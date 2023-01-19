Wants versus needs

Another budget season is upon us, and this is arguably shaping up to be the hardest one yet.

Every year we have the same debate as to how much each City department needs and how much we can afford without raising taxes too much. Within that debate, public education always seems to be the most heated topic. Public education is a priority for the Council and the City, but we cannot fund every ask. There are wants and needs in every city department and it is our job to prioritize those.

Last year myself and some of my colleagues tried to advocate for more money for the schools. We all asked questions of the district and the BoE, but unfortunately many of those questions went unanswered. This year, we asked more questions trying to make sense of where the money is going and where we can possibly save. But once again, our questions were not met with answers.

Knowledge is power and without information or answers, how, I ask, are we supposed to fight for more funds when we don’t know where the funds are going? If we on the Council are not getting these answers, it’s fair to assume that the public is not getting these answers either. As individuals who were elected by the public – I believe it is our duty to be transparent on how your tax dollars are being spent.

This year, the Mayor and the City’s CFO have requested no more than a 3% increase for all City departments.

Although I anticipate there will be some fluctuation with those numbers depending on needs of City departments, Dr. Estrella originally requested a 14.9% increase and the BOE approved a 12.7% request.

Every year for the past five years (minus the year where the schools were flat funded in 2021), the City has increased the school budget. It should be noted that by law, the City can only add money to the school budget. We therefore, cannot take anything away once it has been given. BUT my problem is that every year we run into transparency issues.

Fast forward, to last year when I joined the Council. The school district requested a 9.1% increase and had paid counselors and social workers with COVID relief funds (ESSER) and talked about the financial cliff we were heading towards. The city increased their budget by 4.5%.

Along with the increases made last year not only for the schools but other City departments, we were forced to raise taxes slightly, not something we as a Council take lightly. What has been made clear to me since joining the Council, where I represent more than parents and our children, is that not everyone can pay for increased taxes. It is a real struggle.

It would be so easy if we could just write a check for everything every department in the City needs and it had little to no impact on the people we serve, but that is not how it works. We must prioritize each ask based on needs.

Despite the less than requested increase last year, NPS had a surplus of $3.3 million that was rolled over. I ask myself why there is a such a large surplus year-after-year and then increases are still requested. Where is that money going?

Because I serve as Chair of Public Safety and General Government, I am more familiar with the asks of the police and fire departments so I will share some examples forthcoming in this budget.

The police need to add dashboard cameras and body cameras because of a State Statute. This is required and therefore a need.

The fire department must replace up to $200,000 worth of protective gear that could malfunction. That is also a need.

The schools need counselors, social workers, and reading and math specialists. They need more special educators. According to NPS, 39% of middle and high school students were struggling with depression and 68% of our student body is high needs.

Every department also has wants that they ask for, which along with their needs are presented to us in line item budgets and unfortunately cuts from this category must be made to keep taxes from going up too much. Unfortunately, we do not get the same transparency from the BoE or NPS about the budget line items.

We’ve asked for this information, and we haven’t received direct answers. NPS wanted a family center. And then NPS wanted an incubator for the new SONO school. The district found money for these wants and paid for them.

I’m not saying that either one of these things is a bad idea. There are a lot of good ideas, but it doesn’t move them into the need category, they are still wants.

If I knew or believed the money requested would go towards needs not wants, I would fight harder than anyone to get them that money, but over the past year my confidence has dwindled because of the lack of transparency and the examples above.

Add to that, the morale among teachers and staff is at an all-time low with many retiring early or leaving for other districts, not all COVID-related.

New ideas and curriculum are put in place at a cost to our taxpayers often without reliable reasons or data, only to be changed again long before their shelf life has expired.

Why not put that money and the other examples of money towards needs like reading and math specialists or counselors and social workers that were otherwise in the ESSER funds? Or towards special educators that we so desperately need? It may not pay for all of it, but it would go a long way to show that we are doing everything we can to make sure our schools get what they need, then we as a city could hopefully make up some of the gaps.

Last I checked we had approximately 80 vacancies in the district, but as has happened in the past, the threat of teacher layoffs is being dangled as the only solution if the district is not fully funded. I would argue that teachers are the biggest need to keep our schools running and running well. I would ask the district to make this the last thing cut if they don’t get the $27 million requested.

Having been very involved as a parent, I often hear from parents and staff alike that say we want our kids to be able to read and write at grade level. This seems to me like a need not a want, and a very fair ask.

I have also had several parents, including myself, reach out to the BoE to ask questions only to have those questions and emails ignored. Another need is having your representatives respond to you and answer your questions or get answers to your questions.

I have always said I am not a politician. I don’t vote a certain way because someone tells me to. I don’t believe what I’m told at face value. I like to do my own research, and I don’t do it out of the desire to get re-elected. It’s not about me. It’s about the community. I want to do right by my community and that includes our children, my children, and the city’s taxpayers.

I think we need to do better. We need to work together better, have more transparency, more dialogue and teamwork. And I don’t think we can get there the way we have been going. I also don’t know how to get there, but I do know this… writing a blank check for any department and having questions without answers is not the solution.