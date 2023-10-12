Quantcast

Washer recognized for conservation efforts

Louise Washer. (Contributed)
Silvermine resident Louise Washer recently received the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters’ 2023 Environmental Leader Award “in recognition of her longtime dedication to Connecticut’s conservation efforts and leadership in the environmental community.”  

Washer is president of the Norwalk River Watershed Association, a nonprofit working to protect and restore water quality and fish and wildlife habitats in the watershed extending through Norwalk, Wilton, New Canaan, Weston, Ridgefield, Redding, and Lewisboro N.Y.  She is also president and co-founder of Pollinator Pathway, a conservation group active in 20 states, and she serves on the Norwalk Mayor’s Water Quality Committee, the Hudson to Housatonic Regional Conservation Partnership steering committee, and the Delaware Highlands Conservancy board.

She’s been featured in magazines including Outside Connecticut, Edible Nutmeg, and Northern Woodlands.

