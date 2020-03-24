Washington’s latest virus

Just when you think politicians care about you and I, Senate Democrats in Washington want to pull up their masks and sneeze directly in our collective faces -the quarantined private sector. The economy is grinding to a halt, a toilet paper panic ensues, all while we pray for some sort of sanity and assurance that Washington has Wilton and the country in mind.

Not so fast said Democrat leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer today. They suffer from another case of the Washington Virus whereby they can’t get their pet project and agenda approved through the normal legislative processes so they prolong the economic uncertainty by sabotaging a spending bill while putting their interests above ours and exploiting this crisis. Here is just a partial sample of a longer list of absurd spending plans they put in the spending bill:

$120 billion bailout of postal service debt

Require full carbon offset/carbon neutral airline emissions by 2025

Greenhouse gas stats for individual airline flights

Cash for Clunker-style purchase of $1 billion airplane buy backs

Expansive new tax credits for wind and solar

$15 minimum wage requirement for all companies receiving aid

Funding retirement plans for community newspaper employees

$1 billion to build upon the Obamaphone program

Carve outs for to fund private union pension debt

Do ANY of the above help out our immediate and critical situation?! Ask yourself – if a Norwalk business is in flames, does the Norwalk fire department stop to wonder about their fire trucks emissions? Maybe turn the engine off to curb emissions? Do they ask around to see if the store pays a $15/hour minimum wage? Do they skip the fire because they are upset after noticing the store lacks solar panels? Of course not! They go after their #1 priority: put the fire out! No questions, no BS! But here we are…..America is in flames but delusional politicians watch the inferno while putting their wrong and untimely priorities ahead of what is TRULY needed while holding our health and economic needs hostage.

These politicians schemes and absurd priorities are indefensible at this time of a crushing crisis. Our elected officials have again caught the Washington Virus so while we deserve a fast and focused effort, unfortunately we won’t get it.

Kevin Kane