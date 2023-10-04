Water Street flood condition photos

This is an open letter to the Planning and Zoning Commission and concerned residents of Norwalk.

Norwalk’s city planners have been actively pursuing an amendment to the City’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). This amendment is a prerequisite to facilitate future modifications to the zoning regulations governing Norwalk’s waterfront areas. One significant aspect of the proposed zoning amendments involves the creation of a novel zoning district known as the CD-5W zone, categorized as an “urban density” multi-use zoning district. This new district is intended to encompass a selection of properties situated within the “special flood hazard area” designated by FEMA, primarily located along Water Street (Connecticut Route 136) and other pertinent locations along the Norwalk Harbor waterfront.

Concurrently with the city’s efforts to advance these zoning adjustments, the Water Street area, characterized by recurrent coastal flooding events, is undergoing a comprehensive “resiliency” study spearheaded by the Connecticut Institute for Resilience and Climate Adaptation (CIRCA) at the University of Connecticut. This study, known as “Resilient South Norwalk,” is proactively evaluating the anticipated consequences of rising sea levels on future flood episodes. Additionally, it is conducting a comprehensive assessment of potential strategies to mitigate flood hazards stemming from both storm surge and heavy rain events.

Water Street “Special Flood Hazard Area” Base Food Elevation: 12 feet. (FEMA National Flood Hazard Layer FIRMette)

Advocates of the rezoning proposition contend that the properties along Water Street, while situated within the coastal floodplain, possess intrinsic value that should not be overlooked. They assert that these properties warrant development opportunities, including increased density, as permitted by the proposed CD-5W zoning district. Notably, the existing Marine Commercial zoning district, which encompasses a substantial portion of the Water Street area slated for replacement by the new zone, currently allows for multi-family residential development at a density of 21 units per acre.

Conversely, other stakeholders characterize the rezoning proposal as an escalation in the density of multi-family residential development within the “special flood hazard area,” which they argue contradicts fundamental principles of prudent floodplain management and resilience planning. It is worth noting that we are presently situated in an era marked by heightened awareness of the increased occurrence and severity of coastal storms, rising sea levels, and an imperative for bolstering resilience measures. Most notably, the proposed POCD amendment has received unfavorable reviews from the Harbor Management Commission, Shellfish Commission, and the Mayor’s Water Quality Committee.

The photos presented here show flood conditions on Water Street at various times. Such conditions occur regularly during high tide events and during coastal storms. They also illustrate that rising sea levels and coastal storms jeopardize human safety and place an escalating financial burden on taxpayers who must fund disaster response and recovery efforts.

A view north in December. (Norwalk Police Department)

A view south in January 2016. (Norwalk Police Department)

Cars navigate a flooded Water Street in this file photo from October 2013. (NancyOnNorwalk)

October 2013. (NancyOnNorwalk)

The photos make it obvious that blatant disregard for sound resiliency planning and floodplain management in the face of rising sea levels and coastal storms can have significant repercussions on both human safety and the financial burden on taxpayers.

This highlights my concerns that the rezoning efforts will seriously compromise the safety and sustainability of the affected area, especially in light of the current era marked by a heightened recognition of more frequent and severe coastal storms, rising sea levels, and the urgent need to implement effective resilience measures.

Several points for consideration:

The road closed in December. (Norwalk Police Department)

Human Safety: Neglecting resiliency planning and floodplain management can put human safety at risk. Coastal areas are more vulnerable to flooding and storm-related disasters. Failure to implement adequate measures will result in increased property damage, disruption of essential services, and, most critically, threats to human lives. Residents and visitors in these areas may face higher risks during extreme weather events.

Financial Burden on Taxpayers: Inadequate resiliency planning can lead to increased financial burdens on taxpayers in several ways:

Infrastructure Repair and Replacement: Taxpayers often bear the cost of repairing and replacing damaged infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, utilities, and public buildings, following flooding and storms. The more frequent and severe these events become, the higher the financial burden. Emergency Response and Relief: Tax dollars are used to fund emergency response efforts during disasters, including search and rescue operations, medical care, and shelter provisions. Inadequate planning can result in higher expenses for these services. Insurance Costs: As insurance claims rise due to property damage and losses, insurance premiums increase accordingly. Taxpayers who own property in high-risk flood areas often experience escalating insurance costs despite meeting FEMA requirements. Flood Insurance Subsidies: In some cases, taxpayers indirectly subsidize flood insurance programs through federal or state assistance programs. If these programs face a growing number of claims due to poor planning, it can lead to higher tax expenditures. Economic Impact: Disasters disrupt local economies, affecting businesses, jobs, and tax revenues. The economic fallout can place additional stress on government budgets.

In summary, the blatant disregard for sound resiliency planning and floodplain management by escalating residential density in vulnerable areas, especially in the context of rising sea levels and coastal storms, poses a dual threat: It jeopardizes human safety and places an escalating financial burden on taxpayers who must fund disaster response and recovery efforts. Proactive planning and investment in resilience measures are essential to mitigate these adverse effects.

John Thomas Pinto