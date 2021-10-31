We aren’t in this for the money

Dear Readers,

Today we launch our annual year-end fundraiser, with help from NewsMatch. This year, NewsMatch will only match $10,000 – down from prior year matches of $25,000 and $15,000.

Let me be blunt, we need everyone’s support. As we continue to grow, our expenses go up – software and technical services, freelancers, insurance – all the things necessary to run a digital newsroom.

We bring you news of Norwalk, specifically what’s happening with government, education and land use. And we do it on a shoestring budget, dependent primarily on your support. We love this city and want to keep its citizens informed.

We do this for you. But we cannot do this without you.

I recently saw this pitch from another nonprofit news site:

“We don’t cover the news to make money, we ask you for money so we can cover the news.”

That pretty much sums it up.

Please donate generously to keep local news alive in Norwalk.

Sincerely,

Claire Schoen

Board President

NancyOnNorwalk

P.S. Remember – your donation is fully tax-deductible. Please give now!