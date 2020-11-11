We can’t exist without your support.
NancyOnNorwalk keeps growing and providing you with expanded coverage of local issues, largely because of the success of our NewsMatch campaign.
Your support has enabled us to:
- Pay Nancy Chapman, our editor/publisher/chief bottle washer, a living wage
- Add freelance editors and reporters to the team, which have been critical during COVID
- Hire a part-time advertising director
- Join professional networks that provide us with the technical and professional resources to keep up the award-winning new you’ve come to expect
If you think that your contribution to NewsMatch isn’t important to us, think again. We cannot — c.a.n.n.o.t – exist without your support. Whether you can afford $5000 or $25, every donation makes a difference.
Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our NewsMatch campaign today.
With gratitude,
The NancyOnNorwalk Board of Directors
P.S. If you become a monthly sustainer, one year of your donations will be matched!