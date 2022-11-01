We need election reform
The duopoly of our two major parties leaves us with a second rate democracy. With so much talk about equity – it’s unfortunate the conversation doesn’t transcend our election process. State election law, written by the Democrats and Republicans, requires the minor Independent Party cross endorse one of them, run our own candidate or lose the ballot line altogether, only to restart the cumbersome petitioning process again for the next election cycle. It’s taken roughly 20 years for Independents to gain ballot access for 100+ offices across the state. This year, we are running our own gubernatorial candidate, Rob Hotaling, and had to survive both a complaint to the Secretary of State and lawsuit, by Republican candidate, Bob Stefanowski, trying to kick us off the ballot.
Imagine if the overarching goal in our elections was to actually encourage different points of view? What if a party, representing the moderate middle had fair and equal access to the ballot? What if consensus building versus the polarizing 2-party system was part of our process today? Legislative policies that rank Connecticut near the bottom nationally in cost of living, housing, jobs, or with the highest achievement gap is due largely to a status quo political system, that all but ensures incumbent, career politicians like State Senate Majority Leader, Bob Duff (D) are returned to office 95% of the time.
A recent Quinnipiac Poll revealed that 69% of Americans – Democrat or Republican think our democracy is broken. Connecticut contributes. We’re one of the few states with closed primaries, still excluding 40% of the unaffiliated/independent voters. Both parties fearmonger and promote false narratives to rile up their bases and drown out reasonable discussion.
The redistricting or gerrymandering of voting districts to be either blue or red, combined with a winner take all system versus proportional representation discounts half of those voting for the opposition. For example, the single party rule of the Democrat Party dominates every state and local office in Norwalk, except one, despite 45 percent voting differently.
Another example, after 18 years, Senator Duff is part of the Hartford political machine increasing people and cars on Norwalk’s 375 year old streets. The governor said he wants to double the population of Connecticut’s cities, but Norwalk’s water shortages and untreated sewage dumped in the sound aren’t by chance. When per/unit construction costs for affordable housing are 3x higher than purchasing a condo in South Norwalk or when over $200+Million dollars comes out of nowhere for a new regional high school, from a state construction grants coordinator under investigation, but Norwalk can only get $4 Million dollars (and it takes until 2028 to get there) in additional state ECS funds for our growing high need student population, it warrants questioning.
State pension debt is double the national average. Our state’s housing, electricity, health insurance and infrastructure costs are among the highest in the nation, with double digit increases year on year. Our Department of Transportation consistently ranks near the bottom nationally, in terms of costs, effectiveness and administration of our highways and bridges by the Reason Foundation on a per mile and lane basis.
My election reform campaigns started six years ago, after discovering 3-minute public comments in town meetings were pointless. In 2016, I used the municipal ballot to challenge Norwalk’s disingenuous charter revision and won. Did you know Norwalk’s one of only three Connecticut towns without a provision for political opposition on the Common Council or Board of Education? In 2019, I challenged our then, three-term incumbent mayor and got close. He’s now on his fifth term. Last year, I reestablished the Independent line with 15 moderate, bi-partisan candidates for local offices. While only winning one seat, we captured almost 30% of the vote, despite a bizarre, record number of blank ballot lines, presumably from Republican voters, who did not see a full slate of their own party’s candidates.
Without real election reform, like term limits, open primaries or ranked choice voting, we need Independent candidates and/or coalitions with moderate Democrats or Republicans to put forth common sense, financially viable solutions ahead of party loyalty. At the end of the day, don’t Connecticut residents, regardless of party affiliation, gender, race or sexual orientation just want a decent education, place to live, and reasonable commute to a job?
Lisa Brinton
25th District State Senate Independent Candidate
Independent State Central Committee
David Muccigrosso November 1, 2022 at 3:21 pm
Three cheers!
I just want to note that the other reforms make term limits unnecessary. I’ve seen the damage firsthand that term limits can do. They SOUND like a good idea, but they’re NOT. Let’s leave them in the dustbin of history where they belong.
Patrick Cooper November 1, 2022 at 8:54 pm
I challenge anyone who reads this Lisa Brinton Op-Ed to literally stop & think – and try to escape your deep seated convictions when it comes to political party loyalty. Can you? Here’s why you should.
I have been a Norwalk home owner, tax paying resident – fully invested in this community since 1994. We looked everywhere – including my hometown of Greenwich. We chose Norwalk.
We believed in the future of this community, what we believed was – there existed vast potential “unrealized” – and so we supported everything local – including the municipal government. We believed they represented us. How naïve. Once fully engaged, I came to realize – the largest group of residents were all but shut-out of the ability to influence policy & decisions, simply because they did not affiliate. They didn’t “pay”. They were “U” voters, and I’s. Further – looking even deeper – this was not a town of 2-party duopoly – it was really about a tight, incestuous group of “Townies & Cronies” that transcend party politics. Insiders. Pigs with their snouts in the trough.
So please – re-read this op-ed. It’s a bullseye. What Lisa presents here is a simple way to both liberate and validate the vast number of Norwalk voters who are currently all but shut out of the process. Moderates from both National parties. Plus 23 thousand “U” voters who don’t get to chose candidates. And no more winner takes all voting – we need “ranked choice” – which we support. That “RC” process just helped Alaska (forever red) chose a different candidate than Sarah Palin. In a forever blue state of CT – it could do the same. It’s why you don’t hear many of the status quo politicians supporting it. When has any politician anywhere voted against their own self-interest? Voter’s should learn to do the same.
I’ve long heard – voting anything other than for 1-of-the-2 national party candidates is a “wasted” vote. Like – Tom McLaughlin (“Billy Jack”) for president. It’s a mistake.
NOT this year. With both parties swinging wildly outside the realm of normal – the place where 70% plus of the electorate live – why should we be forced to choose between the left or right gutter? Exactly what is wrong with rational moderate policy that respects voters, not monied interests? Moderate D’s ???? Moderate R’s????? Moderate …anything?
NO – this is THE YEAR to use your vote to do something you have likely never done in your lifetime: SEND A MESSAGE with your vote. You see, both parties use the same think tanks, policy centers, consulting firms and lawyers. A huge shift of voters (even as little as 10%) to the “I” line – will tell both parties – you can’t win unless you come to the center. And THAT is a win for everyone.
Vote the I line. Send a message. Make your vote really count this year. These are the local elections – not the national. If not now, when?