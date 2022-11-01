We need election reform

The duopoly of our two major parties leaves us with a second rate democracy. With so much talk about equity – it’s unfortunate the conversation doesn’t transcend our election process. State election law, written by the Democrats and Republicans, requires the minor Independent Party cross endorse one of them, run our own candidate or lose the ballot line altogether, only to restart the cumbersome petitioning process again for the next election cycle. It’s taken roughly 20 years for Independents to gain ballot access for 100+ offices across the state. This year, we are running our own gubernatorial candidate, Rob Hotaling, and had to survive both a complaint to the Secretary of State and lawsuit, by Republican candidate, Bob Stefanowski, trying to kick us off the ballot.

Imagine if the overarching goal in our elections was to actually encourage different points of view? What if a party, representing the moderate middle had fair and equal access to the ballot? What if consensus building versus the polarizing 2-party system was part of our process today? Legislative policies that rank Connecticut near the bottom nationally in cost of living, housing, jobs, or with the highest achievement gap is due largely to a status quo political system, that all but ensures incumbent, career politicians like State Senate Majority Leader, Bob Duff (D) are returned to office 95% of the time.

A recent Quinnipiac Poll revealed that 69% of Americans – Democrat or Republican think our democracy is broken. Connecticut contributes. We’re one of the few states with closed primaries, still excluding 40% of the unaffiliated/independent voters. Both parties fearmonger and promote false narratives to rile up their bases and drown out reasonable discussion.

The redistricting or gerrymandering of voting districts to be either blue or red, combined with a winner take all system versus proportional representation discounts half of those voting for the opposition. For example, the single party rule of the Democrat Party dominates every state and local office in Norwalk, except one, despite 45 percent voting differently.

Another example, after 18 years, Senator Duff is part of the Hartford political machine increasing people and cars on Norwalk’s 375 year old streets. The governor said he wants to double the population of Connecticut’s cities, but Norwalk’s water shortages and untreated sewage dumped in the sound aren’t by chance. When per/unit construction costs for affordable housing are 3x higher than purchasing a condo in South Norwalk or when over $200+Million dollars comes out of nowhere for a new regional high school, from a state construction grants coordinator under investigation, but Norwalk can only get $4 Million dollars (and it takes until 2028 to get there) in additional state ECS funds for our growing high need student population, it warrants questioning.

State pension debt is double the national average. Our state’s housing, electricity, health insurance and infrastructure costs are among the highest in the nation, with double digit increases year on year. Our Department of Transportation consistently ranks near the bottom nationally, in terms of costs, effectiveness and administration of our highways and bridges by the Reason Foundation on a per mile and lane basis.

My election reform campaigns started six years ago, after discovering 3-minute public comments in town meetings were pointless. In 2016, I used the municipal ballot to challenge Norwalk’s disingenuous charter revision and won. Did you know Norwalk’s one of only three Connecticut towns without a provision for political opposition on the Common Council or Board of Education? In 2019, I challenged our then, three-term incumbent mayor and got close. He’s now on his fifth term. Last year, I reestablished the Independent line with 15 moderate, bi-partisan candidates for local offices. While only winning one seat, we captured almost 30% of the vote, despite a bizarre, record number of blank ballot lines, presumably from Republican voters, who did not see a full slate of their own party’s candidates.

Without real election reform, like term limits, open primaries or ranked choice voting, we need Independent candidates and/or coalitions with moderate Democrats or Republicans to put forth common sense, financially viable solutions ahead of party loyalty. At the end of the day, don’t Connecticut residents, regardless of party affiliation, gender, race or sexual orientation just want a decent education, place to live, and reasonable commute to a job?

Lisa Brinton

25th District State Senate Independent Candidate

Independent State Central Committee