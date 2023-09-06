West Norwalk Association offers Fall Social 9-28

Quantcast

NORWALK, Conn. – All Norwalkers are invited to West Norwalk Association’s Fall Social on Thursday Sept. 28 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Smokin’ Aces, located at Oak Hills Golf Club, 165 Fillow St.  According to a news release, drink and food specials will be offered, and there’s no cover charge.  You need to RSVP at West Norwalk Association Meet-Up at Smokin’ Aces (jotform.com).

