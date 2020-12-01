West Rocks soccer field construction inspires angst for Norwalk neighbor

NORWALK, Conn. – The neighborhood Peter Di Salvo bought into 12 years ago is gone because Zoning allowed all the woodlands to be destroyed over the past seven years, he said.

Di Salvo thinks of the West Rocks Middle School soccer field construction as an unpleasant surprise, the icing on the cake of unhappy development on Aiken Street, although it’s years in the making. Other neighbors allege more trees have come down than planned and they have more to complain about than just the view, as Monday’s rains created flooding.

Although Zoning regulations require that neighbors will be notified of pending projects, Di Salvo said the first he heard of the West Rocks soccer project was when a Sunrise Hill condominium Board member sent an email in March, “just as Covid-19 was striking.”

“For various reasons I did not think much of it at the time, perhaps thinking there’d be plenty of time to object if this was ‘big’ – plus I could not even fathom that what I see now was actually deemed a good idea,” he wrote.

Zoners unanimously approved the project in March, despite opposition from neighbors.

“I think this is a great project for the city,” Commissioner Frank Mancini said.

The school’s upper terraced lot will be replaced by an artificial turf field with LED lighting, a concession stand, while the lower field will remain as is, Andy Soumelidis of Landtech told Zoners. The new parking lot off Aiken will provide 57 spaces in addition to the 150 spaces already onsite, and will include handicapped parking, while now there is none, he continued. A staircase will connect the upper and lower fields, replacing a “pretty unsafe” dirt path.

The project has been authorized for a total $2.4 million in capital budget funding.

It’s a wake-up call for Di Salvo, who was unaware of City government machinations. The pink signs on Aiken Street trees in October alerted him to the issue, but, “As I’ve learned this step in the project process comes way too late.”

“If the pink signs on trees were posted two years ago, I can assure you that I would have attended every meeting to object to the West Rocks Soccer complex and I know others would have too,” he wrote. “Had I known seven years ago that woodlands across the street would be laid to waste for yet another condo complex, I would have been there to object. If that failed, then I would have been there to object to its zoning as a non-conservation development.”

The Planning Commission approved the All Saints subdivision in 2018, allowing the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese to split its 26-acre lot into a 20-acre lot and a 5.5-acre lot and sell the latter.

Construction has begun, Di Salvo said Monday.

Although the Zoning Commission voted in 2016 to give neighbors more time to object to applications, sending out notifications when the application comes in rather than waiting until a public hearing is scheduled, Di Salvo said the measures don’t go far enough.

“In this day and age, I feel the city must change its ways and send a letter to every address within a mile of a proposed project and they must do that within days of that project being initially listed on any city agenda, budget proposal, etc.,” he wrote. “Regular citizenry is not proactively told of these things. It is only if we monitor every item that is posted on the city website, if in fact it is, not to mention having these items converted to understandable English. .i.e. ‘conservation development’ does not mean what it sounds.”

Di Salvo has made a new friend in Audrey Cozzarin, an activist and Oak Hills Park Nature Advisory Committee Chairwoman, who also decries the loss of trees.

“{K}nowing ahead of time about a project such as this is difficult because the city makes no real attempt to reach out to the wide public. Instead, you might hear about a public hearing through a passing conversation, but even if you attend a public hearing it is after a decision or vote is made and the public hearing is a show only,” Cozzarin wrote. “Residents have to dig for info on the city website and/or don’t have basic knowledge that this info exists at all. Some CC meeting agendas don’t specify what will be discussed at upcoming meetings, again hard to determine when to attend for public comment.”

Di Salvo said multiple attempts to get information from the City netted no response, that “only one member from the Tree Advisory was very thorough in following up with me. I will temper my thoughts and be open to the idea that maybe it is not so much that duties are being neglected, these are Covid times, and perhaps this lack of communication is recognized and part of the reason the city is taking applications for a customer service manager. But since this soccer project was years in the making, I will suggest that it is the system that is broken.”

The City is looking for a new customer service manager because Connie Blair, who held the position for years, recently took early retirement through the incentive program offered this fall in response to the pandemic.

Although eye catching, the demolition has only inspired a local homeowner’s association and one other resident to reach out to the City, Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan said Monday.

“Staff has taken time to explain why the trees are being removed, the scope of the project, and the fact that trees will be replanted,” Morgan wrote. “Just to be clear, a total of 16 trees were removed as part of the soccer complex project. There was also some underbrush cleared. All 16 trees will be replanted throughout the site once the project is complete. The trees were removed to accommodate on-site parking, which will relieve a major source of frustration for residents, as cars were routinely parking the street.”

“Why did they cut down what appeared to be 50-80 year old trees only to replace them?” Di Salvo asked. “Yes some weekends for some soccer events people park on the side of the street. How about if families don’t arrive in separate cars plus the parking lot in the plans won’t be big enough.”

Di Salvo said he’d heard there was flooding Monday due to the construction.

The contractor “made no provisions for water like a hay barriers, silt fence or other protection,” Roberta Andreasi, one of Di Salvo’s neighbors at Sunrise Hill condos, wrote. “We are contacting the city and Andy Soumelidis from Land Tech as the muddy water is cascading down the hill and flooding the back yards and running down Aiken Street into the ponds.”

“We have been in touch with Ken Hughes from Parks and Rec about the complaints. We’re going to inspect the site Wednesday,” Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said in an email.

“Today’s storm event has been significant which unfortunately caused some flooding,” Morgan wrote. “This is temporary until drainage is installed on the field and not a permanent or long-term issue. The contractor will be on-site ASAP (hopefully by tomorrow morning) to take additional measures.”

Andreasi also alleged that more trees had been removed than planned; Morgan didn’t respond to that allegation.

Mayor Harry Rilling and Council President Nick Sacchinelli (D-At Large) didn’t respond to an email asking about Di Salvo’s suggestion that notifications be geometrically upscaled.

The soccer field project is on schedule and “going well,” Morgan said. “We are looking at completion in mid-May, weather permitting.”

Di Salvo said that in addition to All Saints and now the soccer field, the construction of the Silver Ledge Townhomes complex about seven years ago destroyed woods directly across from his Sunrise Hill complex.

“My once quiet neighborhood with woodland views, wildlife habitats, and peaceful surroundings has been destroyed by not one, but two housing complexes, and now a large soccer project,” Di Salvo wrote. “…Aesthetics aside, taking down large numbers of trees in areas that suffer regularly from water issues, replacing natural grass for swaths of artificial turf, adding about ten new driveways/roads ¬– to literally a one quarter of a mile stretch of once quiet school zoned road – all further contributed to my asking who is in charge and why did neighbors not know earlier so as to voice an objection.”

He wrote, “Hint to Norwalkers: Catch a sunset view from All Saints or West Rocks when you have time – it is stunning. In the future you will see roof tops and a lit-up sports field.”