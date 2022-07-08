West Rocks teacher arrested, charged in incident at school

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk teacher was recently arrested after a West Rocks Middle School student caught him on video interacting physically with a classmate, Norwalk Police say.

York Mario, 61, of Orange, was arrested June 16, according to the news release, which was sent Friday. Mario with charged with Risk of Injury, a felony, and Reckless Endangerment second degree, a misdemeanor. He turned himself in on a warrant and was released on $5,000 bond.

NPD began investigating Nov. 11 when a West Rocks student reported being mistreated, the news release said. Detective Kristina La Pak of the Special Victims Unit (SVU) worked with the Department of Children and Families (DCF), and learned that on Oct. 29, Mario grabbed a student’s shoulder while the child was sitting in a chair and pulled him, causing him to fall to the floor, according to NPD. Mario dragged the youth across the room while he clung to another desk.

Another student caught part of the incident on video, police said. Police consulted with Stamford Superior Court and obtained an arrest warrant for Mario.