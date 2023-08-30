Westport Country Playhouse fundraiser features Broadway stars

NORWALK, Conn. — Broadway luminaries Justin Paul, Kelli O’Hara and Aaron Tveit will top the bill when Westport Country Playhouse pulls out all the stops in a star-studded one night only fundraiser on Saturday Sept. 9. A news release says that the assemblage will include:
- Jessica Vosk (Elphaba in Wicked)
- Loren Allred (The Greatest Showman)
- Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen)
- Mykal Kilgore (The Book of Mormon)
- Raissa Katona Bennett (Phantom of the Opera)
- John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady)
- Ben Fankhauser (Newsies)
- Jacob Heimer (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)
- Stacie Morgain Lewis (Wicked)
Retiring Playhouse artistic director Mark Lamos will be feted by director/choreographer Jeffrey L. Page.
All proceeds will support the Playhouse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose longstanding reputation for top notch theater is known throughout the U.S.
Get tickets at https://tickets.westportplayhouse.org/6164/6165 or by calling the Playhouse box office at (203) 227-4177. The Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off the Post Road in Westport.
