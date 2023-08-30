Westport Country Playhouse fundraiser features Broadway stars

From left, Andrew Barth, Jessica Vosk and Mykal Kilgore. (Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — Broadway luminaries Justin Paul, Kelli O’Hara and Aaron Tveit will top the bill when Westport Country Playhouse pulls out all the stops in a star-studded one night only fundraiser on Saturday Sept. 9. A news release says that the assemblage will include:

Jessica Vosk (Elphaba in Wicked)

Loren Allred (The Greatest Showman)

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen)

Mykal Kilgore (The Book of Mormon)

Raissa Katona Bennett (Phantom of the Opera)

John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady)

Ben Fankhauser (Newsies)

Jacob Heimer (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

Stacie Morgain Lewis (Wicked)

Retiring Playhouse artistic director Mark Lamos will be feted by director/choreographer Jeffrey L. Page.

All proceeds will support the Playhouse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose longstanding reputation for top notch theater is known throughout the U.S.

Kelli O’Hara. (Contributed)

Get tickets at https://tickets.westportplayhouse.org/6164/6165 or by calling the Playhouse box office at (203) 227-4177. The Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off the Post Road in Westport.

Justin Paul. (Contributed)