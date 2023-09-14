Quantcast

Westport Country Playhouse notes fundraiser

By


From left: Justin Paul, Jared Schonig, Aaron Tveit. (Jerri Graham Photography)

Westport Country Playhouse’s recent one-time fundraiser featured Broadway standouts Justin Paul, Kelli O’Hara and Aaron Tveit.  Westport native Paul (La La LandDear Evan HansenThe Greatest Showman, “Only Murders in the Building TV season 3”), a 2003 Staples graduate, had been a Staples Players member.

A news release says that the assemblage included Jessica Vosk (Elphaba in Wicked), Loren Allred (The Greatest Showman), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Mykal Kilgore (The Book of Mormon), Raissa Katona Bennett (Phantom of the Opera), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Jacob Heimer (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Stacie Morgain Lewis (WickedSunday in the Park With George), Greg Naughton (rock band The Sweet Remains), and twelve current Staples Players.

All proceeds will support the Playhouse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

From left: Caley Beretta, director; Ben Frimmer, producer; Justin Paul, concert headliner; Alexa Aquino, production assistant; Mat Eisenstein, music director. (Jerri Graham Photography)
Justin Paul. (Jerri Graham Photography)
From left: Jerry Jones; Mark Shanahan, incoming Westport Country Playhouse artistic director; Mark Lamos, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director, retiring in January 2024. (Jerri Graham Photography)
From left: Justin Paul, Mykal Kilgore. (Jerri Graham Photography)
From left: Alison K. Smith, vice chair of Westport Country Playhouse board of trustees; Athena T. Adamson, chair of Westport Country Playhouse board of trustees. (Jerri Graham Photography)
From left: Kelli O’Hara, Greg Naughton, James Naughton. (Jerri Graham Photography)
From left: Beth Huisking, Westport Country Playhouse acting managing director; Mark Shanahan, incoming artistic director. (Jerri Graham Photography)
From left: Justin Paul, Kelli O’Hara. (Jerri Graham Photography)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk approves plans for 200 apartments at train station

Read More

Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission approves plan for apartments, retail at former YMCA Site

Costco plans to demolish Doubletree, expand parking area

BMHS alumni plan Hall of Fame ceremony

Bus tour to review Norwalk’s vintage factory building’s reuses

Advertisement


Recent Comments