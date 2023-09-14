Westport Country Playhouse notes fundraiser

From left: Justin Paul, Jared Schonig, Aaron Tveit. (Jerri Graham Photography)

Westport Country Playhouse’s recent one-time fundraiser featured Broadway standouts Justin Paul, Kelli O’Hara and Aaron Tveit. Westport native Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, “Only Murders in the Building TV season 3”), a 2003 Staples graduate, had been a Staples Players member.

A news release says that the assemblage included Jessica Vosk (Elphaba in Wicked), Loren Allred (The Greatest Showman), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Mykal Kilgore (The Book of Mormon), Raissa Katona Bennett (Phantom of the Opera), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Jacob Heimer (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Stacie Morgain Lewis (Wicked, Sunday in the Park With George), Greg Naughton (rock band The Sweet Remains), and twelve current Staples Players.

All proceeds will support the Playhouse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

From left: Caley Beretta, director; Ben Frimmer, producer; Justin Paul, concert headliner; Alexa Aquino, production assistant; Mat Eisenstein, music director. (Jerri Graham Photography)

Justin Paul. (Jerri Graham Photography)

From left: Jerry Jones; Mark Shanahan, incoming Westport Country Playhouse artistic director; Mark Lamos, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director, retiring in January 2024. (Jerri Graham Photography)

From left: Justin Paul, Mykal Kilgore. (Jerri Graham Photography)

From left: Alison K. Smith, vice chair of Westport Country Playhouse board of trustees; Athena T. Adamson, chair of Westport Country Playhouse board of trustees. (Jerri Graham Photography)

From left: Kelli O’Hara, Greg Naughton, James Naughton. (Jerri Graham Photography)

From left: Beth Huisking, Westport Country Playhouse acting managing director; Mark Shanahan, incoming artistic director. (Jerri Graham Photography)

