Westport Country Playhouse notes fundraiser

Westport Country Playhouse’s recent one-time fundraiser featured Broadway standouts Justin Paul, Kelli O’Hara and Aaron Tveit. Westport native Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, “Only Murders in the Building TV season 3”), a 2003 Staples graduate, had been a Staples Players member.
A news release says that the assemblage included Jessica Vosk (Elphaba in Wicked), Loren Allred (The Greatest Showman), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Mykal Kilgore (The Book of Mormon), Raissa Katona Bennett (Phantom of the Opera), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Jacob Heimer (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Stacie Morgain Lewis (Wicked, Sunday in the Park With George), Greg Naughton (rock band The Sweet Remains), and twelve current Staples Players.
All proceeds will support the Playhouse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
Advertisement
Donate today!
We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.
Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.