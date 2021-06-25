Westport Playhouse at Troupe429; Youth Symphony competition winners; Bryant wins award

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Westport Country Playhouse presents LGBT Night Out at Troupe429

Westport Country Playhouse will celebrate its 90th birthday by staging its first LGBT Night Out since 2019, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday June 29 at Troupe429 Bar and Performance Space, located at 3 Wall Street in Norwalk. Admission is free. Cash bar.

Festivities will include a drag show, a Troupe-Tender cocktail demo, 90th birthday Pride cupcakes, and Playhouse giveaways, according to a press release. The Playhouse’s new virtual production of Michael Gotch’s comedy Tiny House, in which a Fourth of July barbecue goes off the rails, will have its opening night screening at 7. “Pride Trivia Night” will follow the play.

The event will also be on Instagram Live starting at 6:30.

RSVP at bit.ly/LGBTNightSignup. Availability is said to be limited. Masks are optional for vaccinated Troupe429 patrons.

Westport Country Playhouse’s 2021 season is supported by the Eunice and David Bigelow Foundation. The 2021 media sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. Tiny House’s sponsor is Barbara Samuelson.

The Playhouse website is westportplayhouse.org.

Norwalk Youth Symphony award winners

Flutist Sophia Lauterbach and cellist Noah Dorfsman are this year’s winners of Norwalk Youth Symphony (NYS)’s annual “Concerto Competition.” Lauterbach, a Staples High honors graduate and four-year NYS member played Fauré’s Fantasie, Opus 79, while New Canaan High honors grad Dorfsman performed Bloch’s Schelomo: Rhapsodie Hebraique.

Lauterbach, who has also played in the Connecticut Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra, is heading to Tufts University in the fall. Dorfsman, a Leonard Bernstein Orchestral Excellence Award winner will attend the University of Miami.

The competition’s judges were NYS Music Director/ Principal Orchestra Conductor Jonathan Yates and NYS musician Janet Rosen. Yates said “Hearing both of these students play with such mastery of technical skill and musicianship was truly gratifying. The music they performed challenges even established orchestral musicians.”

NYS executive director Sara Watkins said, “While most students join NYS for the sheer enjoyment of playing great music with friends, numerous NYS graduates have enrolled in prestigious conservatories such as Juilliard, Eastman School of Music, the Manhattan School of Music, Berklee College of Music, Hartt College of Music and the New England Conservatory.”

Learn more at Norwalk Youth Symphony.

Bryant wins preservation award

Norwalk Preservation Trust President Tod Bryant is co-recipient of a Connecticut Preservation Award bestowed by advocacy group Preservation Connecticut, for his role in a South Norwalk restoration project.

Located in a Transit Oriented Development Zone, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Lodge at 70 South Main St. and the Moose Lodge next door at 68 South Main (built in 1923 and 1932 respectively) are Norwalk’s last remaining fraternal lodge halls. The buildings’ owner, Sonoson LLC principal Bob Barton, enlisted Bryant’s efforts in obtaining a special two-building designation as The Lodges Historic District and in securing tax credits. Architect Patricia Gill and consulting engineer Amy Jagaczewski then collaborated on the rehabilitation. Barton, Gill, and Jagaczewski share the Preservation Award with Bryant.

The IOOF building’s six commercial storefront spaces, three facing South Main Street and three facing Hanford Place, all underwent rehabilitation, with several tenant businesses maintaining operations while the work progressed Five upper floor apartments were added, including a second floor 2,000 square foot live/work space boasting restored 18-foot original pressed metal ceilings, pine floors, and large arched windows.

The previously vacant Moose Lodge’s rehabilitation included restoration of six Cubist-inspired stained-glass windows on the second floor and two Moose-themed murals in the basement. The building now houses three apartments and five office spaces.

The renovated buildings are said to be fully leased, and are home to eleven minority-owned small businesses.