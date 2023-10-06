Westport Playhouse offers look at Ella Fitzgerald

Cherise Coaches. (Jason McCoy Photography)

The incomparable Ella Fitzgerald’s life and legacy will be recounted in First Lady of Song starring Cherise Coaches at Westport Country Playhouse Friday Oct. 27 through Sunday Nov. 5.

Accompanied by piano, bass, drums, and woodwinds, Coaches (Waitress; Disenchanted: The Musical; Gospel at Colonus; Hair; Dreamgirls; A New Attitude In Tribute to Patti LaBelle; Dynamite Divas) will perform Fitzgerald’s songbook while delving into the challenging conditions that colored the brilliant vocalist’s life and career. The show is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Unlike the venue’s usual inhouse fare, First Lady of Song is an imported outside production. The Playhouse’s previously announced fall production of School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play was canceled due to financial obstacles. Playhouse Acting Managing director Beth Huisking said “First Lady of Song comes to us from Artists Lounge Live, a Chicago-based production company. It’s a high-quality, total package, with set, costumes, marketing materials, and other elements, thus saving the considerable cost of producing a show ourselves. The Playhouse will resume mounting our own theatrical productions in fall 2024, under the artistic direction of Mark Shanahan.”

Find more info and buy tickets at First Lady of Song: Cherise Coaches Sings Ella Fitzgerald – Westport Country Playhouse (westportplayhouse.org)