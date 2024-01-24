Quantcast

Westport UU offers Barn Dance

By


(Contributed)

It’s Barn Dance time again, starring dance caller Billy Fischer and lively trio Wry Bred this Sunday Jan. 28 from around 11:30 a.m., (after the Sunday Service concludes) until 3 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, located at 10 Lyons Plains Road in Westport.    Here’s a look at what to expect: Swingin’ Tern Dances: Bill Fischer & Wry Bred 9/21/13 – YouTube.

According to a news release, there’s no age limit to join the fun, and you’ll enjoy pizza (slice $3, whole pie $20).  Your donation of a baked goody to the Cake Carousel will make you eligible to win a cake. 

You can help pay the band “as you’re able.”   Suggested entertainment donation is $5 per person, or $15 per family.  If you have questions, email Cathy at [email protected].

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

https://vimeo.com/869933285
Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Officials condemn racist, antisemitic comments at Committee meeting, look for solutions

Read More

Joint Finance Committee meeting allows Council to question BoE’s budget

Traffic News: Updates on Chestnut Street partial closures; Rowayton Elementary School speed limits

Norwalk political notes: Personalities

Unitarians offer abortion seminar

Advertisement


Recent Comments