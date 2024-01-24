Westport UU offers Barn Dance

(Contributed)

It’s Barn Dance time again, starring dance caller Billy Fischer and lively trio Wry Bred this Sunday Jan. 28 from around 11:30 a.m., (after the Sunday Service concludes) until 3 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, located at 10 Lyons Plains Road in Westport. Here’s a look at what to expect: Swingin’ Tern Dances: Bill Fischer & Wry Bred 9/21/13 – YouTube.

According to a news release, there’s no age limit to join the fun, and you’ll enjoy pizza (slice $3, whole pie $20). Your donation of a baked goody to the Cake Carousel will make you eligible to win a cake.

You can help pay the band “as you’re able.” Suggested entertainment donation is $5 per person, or $15 per family. If you have questions, email Cathy at [email protected].